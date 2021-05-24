Regulation around cryptocurrency arbitrage in South Africa

Cryptocurrency arbitrage is a great way to make good money from cryptocurrency while reducing the risk that many associate with this type of investment.

However, as cryptocurrency arbitrage requires you to trade both locally and internationally, you should be aware of how the practice is regulated.

If you plan to engage in cryptocurrency arbitrage on a leading platform like OVEX, there are two key allowances that dictate the amount of money you may use to do this.

Single Discretionary Allowance (SDA)

Every South African over the age of 18 can use their SDA to invest or use up to R1 million per year offshore without needing a Foreign Tax Clearance Certificate (FTCC).

Key uses cases include, but are not limited to:

Gifts and loans to non-South Africans

Donations to missionaries

Wedding expenses

Maintenance and alimony payments

Debit or credit card use when in other countries

Travel allowance

Study allowance

Foreign capital allowance

Arbitrage

If you wish to use this allowance on anything other than cryptocurrency arbitrage, you should keep this in mind when deciding how much of your SDA to invest with a platform like OVEX.

Foreign Investment Allowance (FIA)

If you wish to invest more than your R1 million SDA into cryptocurrency arbitrage, you will need to apply for an FTCC.

This will be valid for 12 months and will give you access to your FIA, which will allow you to invest a further R10 million into foreign investments.

This means you can invest up to R11 million in cryptocurrency arbitrage and make a great profit.

