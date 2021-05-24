Selecting an LTE antenna – Register now for the webinar

If you are in the market for an LTE antenna, choosing the right one can be daunting.

It is important to understand what you should looking be for from an antenna, as without the right knowledge you could end up with a product that doesn’t serve your needs.

These needs may range from working from home, to gaming and downloading movies – and this combined with your specific installation scenario will determine which antenna you should choose.

Whatever your needs and situation may be, leading antenna brand Poynting is running a webinar on 26 May which will take you through the process of choosing the right LTE antenna.

The webinar is titled “Getting to the Poynt – Selecting an LTE Antenna” and will discuss the following:

What is an antenna?

How does an external antenna improve LTE performance?

General concepts when selecting your LTE antenna.

Choosing the correct antenna.

What does this mean in practice?

Attendees will also be provided with a list of cheat sheets and links available on the Poynting website to assist with choosing an antenna.

The same content will be presented twice on 26 May 2021 to accommodate those who live in different time-zones or who may be busy during one of the sessions.

You can choose between attending Session 1 at 8:00 or Session 2 at 15:00 on 26 May.

The presenter of this webinar will be Pieter Prinsloo, Technical Marketing Engineer at Poynting Antennas. Andre Fourie and Stephen Froneman will be available to answer questions after the webinar.

Click here for Session 1 at 08:00 on Wednesday

Click here for Session 2 at 15:00 on Wednesday