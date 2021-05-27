Open Access Networks key to providing benefits for both ISPs and consumers

Open Access Networks have played a vital role in the growth of access to fibre connectivity around the country, created a level playing field for internet service providers (ISPs) to offer services across the coverage area and provided consumers with more choice in terms of affordability and contract flexibility.

It will also be key, indirectly, in bringing high speed wireless connectivity to the masses.

In the Open Access Network (OAN) model, there is a separation between the operator of the network and the providers of services to end users.

This is unlike in wireless networks or even in closed access fibre networks, where users don’t have the option of choosing from between a number of service providers.

In fact, OANs could be looked at as a case study in how to provide services to a greater number of people while still offering them choice.

This model has been especially popular in South Africa with the top three fibre providers being open access, and we continue to see some investment into laying additional infrastructure around the country.

While we were initially behind in comparison with international peers, local operators have caught up significantly and are now able to offer services on par with what is offered in other markets, especially when looking at urban areas.

A notable difference is that many such initiatives in other parts of the world are driven by the state (the national government in Australia and New Zealand or municipalities in Sweden) or public private partnerships (seen in several counties in the USA), but in South Africa growth has been championed by the private sector.

Open access operators, such as Frogfoot Networks, are continually building relationships with multiple ISPs as they pursue a strategy of expanding fibre beyond South Africa’s urban areas and into the secondary cities and towns, and providing them with access to high speed broadband capacity.

It currently has over 140 ISPs on its network and could theoretically accommodate as many providers as wanted.

“Flexibility and being nimble in an ever changing, internet hungry environment has always been critical in our space as an internet service provider.

Being part of one of the leading open access networks in the country allows us the freedom to put the customer first.

The fact that we’re able to control 95% of the user experience because of Frogfoot’s open access model, gives us the ability to deliver a world class user experience.

Webafrica believes in the consumer having choice. Open access is critical to driving better offerings because of network democratisation which ultimately leads to better product offerings and allows us as an internet service provider to contribute to a better, more polished user experience,” says Webafrica spokesperson.