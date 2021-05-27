Cloud-hosted PBX solutions – Delivering real cost savings

Affordable cloud-hosted telephony empowers businesses to save costs and maximise efficiency, with an all-in-one communication system that allows users to work from anywhere, and a wide selection of optional features that can be custom-fitted to suit any business needs.

Euphoria Telecom’s intelligent VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), cloud-hosted PABX business phone solution makes it possible to save between 30% to 40% on calls and more than 50% on monthly PBX spend.

Here’s how.

The power of total control

In a challenging economic environment, businesses need to manage their expenses more frugally than ever.

Telecoms solutions, though of significant cost to the business, are often taken for granted, and not considered as an avenue for optimising expenditure.

Modern, affordable cloud technologies empower businesses to take control of costs without having to sign up for long-term, binding contracts.

Businesses can also capitalise on the added benefit of a selection of fully scalable, optional features; including CRM (Customer Relationship Management) integration, cost management systems and a completely mobile-enabled workforce.

Euphoria’s innovative, cloud-based business telephone system offers full control through its built-in Telephone Management System (TMS), which assesses call costs, revealing exactly which users and departments are spending the most on calls.

Hardware takes a back seat

Cloud-based business communications solutions cut costly start-up and ongoing capital expenses and free up IT resources.

For example, using an on-premises PBX server requires ongoing maintenance – usually from a dedicated IT service team on-site.

With a cloud-hosted system, no server is needed and hardware setup is minimal, with remote support.

As the system is hosted on the internet, upgrades happen automatically in the background online.

No on-site hardware is required to upgrade when adding new features and technologies.

Calls can be made using a choice of devices and no dedicated desktop phone hardware is necessary.

Plus, where traditional PBX systems are a pure capital expense (capex), cloud-hosted VoIP systems fall under SaaS (Software as a Service) expenses, which are 100% tax deductible as operational expenses (opex).

With Euphoria’s cloud PBX, you can still make and receive calls to and from landlines.

But the system transmits calls over the internet using a softphone on your laptop, a mobile device (using a dedicated app), or a desk-based IP handset, should you choose to use one.

Simply invest in the devices you’ll be using on the network, which will either plug in via a LAN cable or operate wirelessly.

A solution that grows with your business

Euphoria’s cloud-hosted PBX systems are fully scalable.

Connect anything from three to over 1000 employees to the network, adding and removing extensions as needed, with free inter-branch calling and low, fixed per-minute or per-second rates.

Euphoria offers a true cloud PBX platform with real flexibility and scalability.

Customers only pay for the features they need.

They can pick and choose modules from over 200 options, depending on what features they require, and this can be changed at any time as the business grows.

Save on calls

Euphoria offers some of the best rates through its quality service offering, which is specifically tailored for the South African market.

Unlike other service providers, Euphoria is not licensing an overseas product with dollar fees.

Euphoria’s solution provides 24×7 local support with a local cost structure and fully transparent itemised billing.

The TMS allows users to control costs on every extension, viewing exact spend, numbers dialled and call duration.

Numbers can be blacklisted or whitelisted at will, and outbound calling can be restricted for inbound call centres.

Alternatively, cost limits per extension can be implemented for employees that don’t need to make many calls.

Prepaid or postpaid call packages are also available, for absolute control of call costs.

Euphoria Telecom’s cloud-hosted VoIP business phone systems offer affordable communication anywhere – from cheaper setup to long-term savings on calls.

Is there really any reason not to choose the communication option that simply makes business sense?