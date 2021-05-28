The top cryptocurrency money-making strategies

Cryptocurrency is a great way to make extra income – especially given how weak interest rates are in South Africa – and OVEX is the perfect platform to use.

It offers three of the best ways to make good money from cryptocurrency.

These are outlined below.

Over-the-counter trading

OVEX’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform is designed for organisations and high net-worth South Africans who wish to invest at scale.

OVEX provides these customers with unmatched execution and settlement services.

The OTC trading desk is open 24/7 and boasts low fees, deep liquidity, and full asset support.

Interest accounts

Interest accounts offer a passive income stream and produce great returns.

OVEX’s range of interest accounts offer up to 18% in annualised interest, which is paid out every day.

This form of account functions similarly to a traditional savings account. All you need to do is deposit your cryptocurrency and watch it grow steadily.

Arbitrage

Arbitrage is an incredibly popular technique that leverages pricing differences between cryptocurrency exchanges.

You purchase cryptocurrency on markets where it is cheaper, and then sell it on markets where it is more expensive – with the difference in these prices becoming profit in your pocket.

For example: BTC/ZAR markets have traded at a premium of 4.6% on average when compared to BTC/USD markets.

OVEX simplifies the arbitrage process through its intuitive interface, which can make you good money in just a few clicks – and it charges no more than 1% in fees.

OVEX also takes cryptocurrency arbitrage to another level by offering instant trading, which means you don’t have to worry about the value of your cryptocurrency changing between trades.

Click here to find out more about OVEX’s Arbitrage Service.