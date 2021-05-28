Fibre without limits – Clear Access launches 1Gbps business fibre

Clear Access, the national ISP, has announced the launch of their new Neutrino offering. Aimed at business fibre users, Clear Access Neutrino offers speeds of 1Gbps and up – among the fastest available commercially in South Africa.

Clear Access Neutrino will cost just R9 999 per month excluding VAT, with all existing Clear Access Business Fibre customers being offered a free upgrade to this new business Fibre product.

The speed that each business will experience will be limited only by their onsite switch – other than this, Clear Access Neutrino really does offer business Fibre without limits.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Clear Access Neutrino to market,” commented Jaco Minnaar, Clear Access MD. “The business environment remains challenging, and ultra-fast internet connectivity is one way that our customers can gain a competitive edge over their rivals,” he added.

Ultra-fast internet connections have clear advantages in a world where more and more information needs to be shared, archived and retrieved; and the margins between success and failure are becoming finer all the time.

With increased speed, businesses gain reliability and security.

There is a greatly reduced risk of data backlogs or system outages, and security can be enhanced as the additional capacity allows for more systems to be integrated without compromising performance.

Increased upload and download speeds allow enterprises to take full advantage of the cloud, enabling them to seamlessly transition from expensive, admin-heavy onsite servers to cloud-based storage that facilitates a global outlook.

With access to cloud-based services, businesses can reduce their overheads and focus on their core competencies.

At the same time, being able to move large volumes of data almost instantly makes it easier to keep promises to clients, and to automate what were previously time-consuming administrative processes.

With remote working and the Internet of Things becoming part of the new normal as we start to look ahead to a post-pandemic world, speed will become more important than ever.

“The Clear Access network was built to meet the needs of SA’s major media houses, and the very large volumes of data they manage,” explained Jaco Minnaar.

“The power of our network allows us to offer speeds that until now have been available to very few enterprises in South Africa. We are confident that Clear Access Neutrino will save our business customers time, money and stress, and contribute to their competitiveness on a global stage,” he concluded.

For more information about Clear Access Neutrino, please contact +27 (0)12 941 4000.