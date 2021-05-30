We’re hiring – Senior Journalist

Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – has seen strong growth over the past year and is gearing up for further expansion.

This includes growing our editorial team, and we have a great opportunity for a senior journalist.

As a senior journalist you will cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

The position is based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

To apply for the position, visit the Broad Media careers page.