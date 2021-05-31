Get a free cloud review

“There is nothing like a routine check-up to put your mind at ease.”

This was the thinking of a financial services company last year, except the check-up was with a doctor of a different kind – one that checks your cloud health.

Synthesis offers Cloud (Well-Architected) Reviews to assess the cloud against AWS best practises.

What Synthesis found shocked the company.

It was expecting to hear “you are in peak physical condition.” The company had a relatively simple cloud environment. What could go wrong?

Like in so many cases, both medical and technological, there is often a great deal lurking beneath the surface.

The results showed the server was deployed as an internet facing server and it was the subject of a brute force attack – over 4,000 attempts a day to compromise the application.

The company did not even realise that the server was being attacked. It was one of many companies whose doctor’s session came to the same conclusion.

“Due to the cloud being very accessible it is fair to say that not everyone understands the best ways to leverage the technology. Getting a third-party with a valued track record’s opinion gives you surety in your design,” explains Synthesis Cloud Practise Lead, Dean Maier.

The above is just one of many examples that Synthesis has to share from the cloud reviews that it has performed for leading companies across industries and sizes.

The innovative software development and consulting company has seen everything from data breaches and interrupted services to unnecessary servers creating unnecessary costs.

The saying prevention is better than the cure holds true for the cloud.

An unassessed cloud environment can lead to costly security breaches, poor reliability, dissatisfied customers and unnecessary spending.

However, the prevention is easy – a quick check-up.

Synthesis is now offering a free assessment of your cloud architecture by its AWS-certified experts so you can learn the truth about your cloud health.

This assessment, worth $5,000, will provide insight into your cloud solution’s security, reliability, and performance.

However, there is only a limited number of assessments available, and these will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The insight into the state of your cloud workloads lets you measure them against the latest best practices so you can improve your architectural blueprint and, ultimately, your business.

“Not reviewing the environment opens you up to risk, where you spend more money than needed. It affects the performance and reliability of the solution,” says Maier.

How it works

If you take up this great opportunity, certified experts from Synthesis will understand the context of your business before they begin so that you get personalised insights.

Then, they will provide an in-depth analysis of your workload across the Five Pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Following this, they will then provide a detailed review scorecard, report and action plan to assist areas of improvement.

Why Synthesis

Synthesis, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, is equipped to provide you with valuable insight into your AWS cloud systems.

This is because it is a certified member of AWS Well-Architected Partners and is an AWS pioneer in Africa and the Middle East.

With experience across multiple verticals, Synthesis leverages its years of expertise and experience to maximise the cloud operations of its customers across key areas like security, performance, resilience, and efficiency.

It has also helped its customers slash their cloud spend – all without compromising on quality.

Do you really know your cloud health?

Get your free cloud assessment today while spaces last.