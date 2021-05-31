Introducing ePoynt – The ultimate outdoor CPE enclosure solution

Poynting is known for its superior outdoor antennas which offer faster LTE and 5G speeds.

Whether you are at the office or working remotely, you need to get that extra bit of speed from your connection.

Now, with its new series of antenna enclosures, you can now integrate your router in the antenna enclosure for a top end solution.

The new ePoynt antenna series is designed to give you that extra improvement you need by housing the LTE or 5G router in the antenna enclosure.

This solution is ideal for any organization or industry that depends on reliable broadband communication, including:

Commercial, industrial, residential, and urban applications where reliable LTE/5G reception is required

Network operators offering a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution

Smart environmental, water systems and utilities M2M & IoT

Farming and agricultural M2M & IoT

Oil and gas communication systems

Municipal and government systems

Repeaters and coverage enhancement amplifiers

The ePoynt series has space to house a variety of router modules, transforming the antenna enclosure into a Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) device.

These enclosures can accommodate routers with dimensions of up to 185 mm x 145 mm x 45 mm.

The current series consist of two enclosures – the ePoynt-1 and 2. The ePoynt-1 is an omni-directional LTE/5G solution, and the ePoynt-2 is a directional LTE/5G solution.

Both enclosures also have two dual-band Wi-Fi antennas that cover the 2.4 GHz and 5-6 GHz Wi-Fi bands for 2×2 MIMO, and a GPS/GLONASS antenna.

The ePoynt-1 (EPNT-1) has four cross-polarised omni-directional cellular antennas with a wideband coverage from 617 to 3,800 MHz and a peak gain of 4 dBi.

The ePoynt-2 (EPNT-2) antenna enclosure has a cross-polarised, high gain, directional antenna that offers wideband coverage from 698 – 3,800 MHz with a peak gain of 11 dBi.

There are also two omni-directional antennas, making it ideal for 4×4 MIMO.

The installation of the router within the enclosure has been made easy by Poynting.

The combination of the external antenna with the customer supplied router within an integrated enclosure results in a self-contained unit.

The ePoynt series will offer ultra-low losses between the router and the antenna due to short fly leads, meaning that the maximum RF signal is transferred between the network base station and the router.

This will result in maximum throughput, with lower radio signal fading and enhanced connection reliability.

The EPNT-1 and EPNT-2 will both come standard in the exact same enclosure, giving it an overall size of 264 x 260 x 168 mm.

The antenna has hardware included for wall or pole mounting and comes with suckers for window mounting.

It complies with the relevant CE and RoHS standards as stated in our technical sheets, and these antennae are rated for temperatures from -40°C to +70°C, and will survive winds of up to 220 km/h with an impact resistance rating of IK 08.

Please contact us at [email protected] or have a look at our website or YouTube channel for more information.