Enjoy Deeper Integration with the International Tech Community with Second Citizenship

Brain drain – it’s a term South African’s have come to know well as qualified individuals look abroad to expand their careers, access global platforms and secure their wealth.

Tech entrepreneurs, who are no different to other skilled South Africans, are looking overseas for opportunities to work at the peak of their field.

Having access to venture capital, coupled with the safety and security of a strong nation, are a few reasons why individuals are looking to second citizenship.

Citizenship by investment programmes offers more significant business influence, lifestyle and educational opportunities in a country protected from economic volatility and political unrest.

The entrepreneurial environment of Silicon Valley and other major tech hubs across the globe are characterized by innovation, collaboration, and risk-taking.

Having access to these hubs provide the essential motivational framework required for tech startups, established businesses, or those wanting to further their career prospects.

According to a recent report by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association, investors in the US poured $156.2 billion into startups in 2020, $428 million for each day of the year. This record figure sets the industry up for continued strength throughout 2021.

In 2020, ventures in South Africa raised around $176 million, and while the industry continues to grow, the ecosystem still draws from a significantly smaller base of potential investors compared to the US.

“Investors are looking at nations with better economic opportunities that allow them to access venture capital in order to grow their businesses, while protecting their wealth in a politically and economically stable democracy,” says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

What is Citizenship by Investment?

Citizenship by investment programmes offer individuals the opportunity to legally acquire a new nationality in return for an investment in the economy of the host country.

While over a dozen countries currently offer citizenship by investment; there is a higher concentration of these programmes in the Caribbean and is home to the world’s first citizenship by investment programme , which was established in St Kitts and Nevis in 1984.

Dominica followed suit in 1993 and has been hailed the best route for a second citizenship – as ranked by the Financial Times’ PWM magazine

Caribbean citizenship by investment programmes enable investors to obtain citizenship in the Caribbean by investing in a country, either through a contribution to the government or a real estate investment. Caribbean countries offer some of the most affordable prices for investors looking to gain second citizenship.

From a business perspective, the Caribbean is in close proximity to America, which means that it is easier in terms of time zones and travel distance.

Dominica’s Eastern Caribbean Dollar is also pegged against the USD due to its close proximity to the USA, so the currency is strong and stable. The lifestyle and language spoken is also appealing along with a number of cultural similarities.

Investment-savvy tech entrepreneurs are embracing these Caribbean citizenship programmes with enthusiasm, and one of the major attractions for investors is the opportunity to expand their business footprint globally.

Extending their reach into global and emerging markets, opening up further opportunities for investment and growth, and ultimately building their wealth portfolio.

