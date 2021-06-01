The new Huawei Band 6 is coming to South Africa

Huawei’s Band 6 smartwatch will soon be available in South Africa – offering all of the important features you need at an affordable price.

The Huawei Band 6 also comes with a number of improvements that make it the obvious choice if you are in the market for a great-value smartwatch.

Design

Huawei has increased the size of the Band’s display, offering a 148% larger viewable area.

The 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display boasts a 64% screen-to-body ratio, and its 368 x 194 resolution features 282 PPI to ensure all visuals are crystal clear.

This imagery includes photos, exercise stats, and constant heart rate monitoring – all of which can be controlled using the intuitive 4-way touchscreen controls.

The Huawei Watch Face Store then allows you to choose from a variety of watch face designs, so that you can impart your unique style onto the device.

The Band 6 will be available in two colours locally – Graphite Black and Sakura Pink – both of which make the device a legitimate fashion accessory.

Features

The Huawei Band 6 offers all of the features you would expect of such a device – including 24/7 heart rate monitoring through TruSeen 4.0 technology.

This features an optical lens and AI-based data processing to track your heart rate continuously, and warn you when your heart rate falls below or above certain safe levels.

Huawei’s Band 6 also monitors your SpO2 levels, and as with heart rate monitoring, this happens 24/7 and the device will alert you if these levels drop too low.

Other key features include:

TruRelax – Stress monitoring and breathing training guides.

– Stress monitoring and breathing training guides. TruSleep 2.0 – Monitoring how much you’ve slept and the quality of your sleep.

– Monitoring how much you’ve slept and the quality of your sleep. Exercise modes – Choose from up to 96 different exercises and track your performance.

– Choose from up to 96 different exercises and track your performance. Personal assistant – Control your calls, messages, music, and more.

All of these great features are complemented by a 2-week battery life with typical use.

If you still manage to get caught with low battery, you can get 2 days of use from just 5 minutes of charging.

Launch dates and pricing will be announced soon, so keep your eyes on Huawei’s website.

Click here to learn more about the Huawei Band 6.