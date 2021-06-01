Why you need to replace your legacy systems

By Traci Maynard

Legacy systems pose real challenges to small business, often because they’ve outlived their usefulness and no longer provide a worthwhile return on investment (ROI). Hence, they’re best upgraded or replaced.

These systems can include hardware and software which may have serviced a specific technology purpose some time ago, but now may have been enhanced with newer features.

Of course, technologies evolve so quickly that it doesn’t take long for current technology investments to become outdated. (Picture black bananas where if you leave them for too long, they start spoiling).

The real catch for all organisations is that over time, older technology becomes less efficient and delivers a lower return on investment (ROI) than equivalent or more capable new technology.

Keeping outdated technology in service can raise costs and reduce productivity.

Here are some possible reasons why:

Maintenance – Limited budgets for most SMBs means old technology is expensive to maintain and tying up cash into this seems counterproductive.

– Limited budgets for most SMBs means old technology is expensive to maintain and tying up cash into this seems counterproductive. Compliance – Compliance failures can lead to civil or criminal penalties and punishing fines.

– Compliance failures can lead to civil or criminal penalties and punishing fines. Security – New technologies frequently include security enhancements that can’t be added to older technology.

– New technologies frequently include security enhancements that can’t be added to older technology. Compatibility Issues – Legacy systems are often incompatible with newer systems. This locks them out of new technologies and can pose high (if not impassable) hurdles to adopting and integrating cloud-based services and solutions.

Axiz HPE

Axiz is an HPE Distributor across Southern Africa.

We are channel friendly and work a large channel of partners and resellers.

Our role in the supply chain is to provide expertise and guide our partners through an offering of services, from both Axiz and HPE.

Our offering of technology services is available for our partners to consume.

Axiz has built up a strong implementation capability taking advantage of our pool of certified experts and our strong vendor relationships.

The Axiz team of HPE certified experts are ready and on standby to help with your technology choices.

Fill out the form below to be contacted by an Axiz HPE certified expert.

