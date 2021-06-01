Why it’s great to work at Derivco

What would you do if you had a week “off” work each month to be better?

How would you use the time?

At Derivco, one of the world’s leading software development technology houses in online gaming, taking a week off each month to refocus is key to their growth.

Headquartered in Durban, with offices in Cape Town and Pretoria, the company has more than 1500 people involved in the design, development, illustration, and animation of game technology.

To stay on top of their game, 30% of the working month, which equates to just over a week, is used to “sharpen the axe”.

CEO Quraish Behari explains: “We are in the business of technology innovation, but our success depends on the success of our people.”

“The one way to achieve this, we believe, is to give our people a chance to take a break from our normal deliverables to focus on being better.”

“From a business perspective, we can’t afford to keep doing things the way they’ve always been done, and this is the chance to do things differently.”

“Just imagine, if you could get just 1% better every day, where would you be in a year’s time?”

Reboot

The time is called “Reboot” and people work on improving their skills in technology, empowering each other with knowledge shares, reducing technical debt, or innovating in their field of expertise.

In effect, this contributes to the overall growth and success of the organisation.

“Our people have the freedom to work on whatever they feel is going to make us great.”

“You can take a break from roadmaps and focus on technical initiatives that improve products and services, or work on reducing technical debt.”

“This continuous innovation and the space to improve helps position us for the future” says Behari.

And, the ability to learn and adapt has never been more important.

“The past year has shown us that we live in extremely uncertain times. The world is changing on a regular basis.”

“The ones who can adapt rapidly are the ones that can take advantage of opportunities.”

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict what the future holds, but we can prepare ourselves for the challenges ahead… by keeping the axe sharp,” says Behari.

Want to hear more direct from Derivco CEO, Quraish Behari? Join him in conversation with LinkedIn.