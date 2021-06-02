Next Technology Group signs new partnership agreement with Cradlepoint and Panorama Antennas

Next Technology Group today announces it has partnered with Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, as a new partner in South Africa.

As part of the agreement, Next Technology Group will support its enterprise customers with a range of solutions that address connectivity challenges for branch, mobile, IoT and 5G environments.

Next Technology Group is an integrated solutions provider offering customers best-in-class technologies, superior quality and technological innovation.

Its solutions are primarily driven by customer requirements but also track market trends in the communications space.

Cradlepoint provides wireless edge solutions that unlock the power of LTE and 5G cellular networks to give Wide Area Networks (“WANs”) the reach, reliability, and agility they need to keep up with enterprise requirements.

Its wireless network edge routers connect fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, field forces, and IoT devices.

Sole distributor across sub-Saharan Africa

In addition to Next Technology Group’s new agreement with Cradlepoint, it has also been appointed as the sole distributor of Panorama Antennas’ innovative antennas solutions across sub-Saharan Africa.

Panorama Antennas is a UK-based business that specialises in professional antenna solutions for modern communications technologies.

It provides solutions for the critical communications, M2M and IOT, cellular LTE and in-building market sectors.

As an approved antenna supplier of Cradlepoint, Panorama Antennas has developed a specific product landing page on its website dedicated to its devices.

This allows users to select from a wide range of antenna solutions that are configured and approved for function with Cradlepoint routers.

In essence, this will enable Next Technology Group to provide its customers with a one-stop-shop, removing the complexities of trying to identify the correct antenna solution every time.

The organisations have already come together to deploy a mobile connectivity solution.

As part of the project, an innovative antenna solution from Panorama Antennas has been installed to enhance throughput and connectivity in the mobile environment.

Cradlepoint’s failover capability – as well as its NetCloud Manager application – has been paramount to the success of the project so far.

Next Technology Group, CTO, Byron Lapan, commented, “Cradlepoint offers a very comprehensive product set for every application in the industry.”

“Coupled with its NetCloud Manager and SD-WAN capabilities, it offers our clients the three most critical components of connectivity, management and security.”

“Along with the Panorama Antennas we offer as part of the solution, we ensure connectivity and coverage in any environment be it mobile, indoors, or outdoors.”

Carlos Marques, Area Director, South Africa for Cradlepoint, concluded, “The cost of MPLS connectivity is becoming unsustainable and the global pandemic has only accelerated the growing value of agility, flexibility, and mobility, which are now imperative to success.”

“As more organisations start to realise the potential of Wireless WAN, we are actively seeking partners who can help us take customers on this journey.”

“Next Technology Group provides the skill, quality of service, and ethos to help enterprises make this transition, and we’re excited to be pioneering this change with them.”

Click here to learn more about Cradlepoint