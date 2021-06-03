Dell Technologies TechByte webinar – Why you should register today

Dell Technologies is hosting a TechByte event on 24 June where the focus will be on edge computing.

As digital transformation continues to affect every industry, it is important to understand how key technologies like edge computing can turbocharge your business.

In particular, edge computing plays a critical role in helping organisations leverage new data sources to drive specific and differentiated business outcomes across industries as varied as manufacturing, retail, and telecoms.

Dell Technologies is an expert in edge computing and is therefore running their next TechByte webinar on the topic to help local businesses learn more.

The event will be hosted by Aki Anastasiou – known for his hosting of What’s Next on MyBroadband and TecHub on eNCA.

Anastasiou will be joined on 24 June by a variety of top Dell Technologies professionals, including South African Managing Director Doug Woolley – who will be discussing “Flex on Demand.”

The guest speaker at the event will be Mushambi Mutuma, who is a tech leader, serial entrepreneur, and speaker with over 12 years of experience in building brands and businesses in Africa.

Additionally, Intel will be participating in a roundtable discussion alongside several Dell Technologies experts regarding complexity and value generation in the context of edge solutions.

The full agenda for the 24 June TechByte event can be viewed below.

10:00 – 10:05 Welcome

Aki Anastasiou: Technology Influencer

10:05 – 10:25 Flex on Demand

Doug Woolley: Managing Director, Dell Technologies South Africa

Monique Watson: Account Executive, Dell Financial Services

10:25 – 10:55 Guest Speaker

Mushambi Mutuma

10:55 – 11:45 Edge Solutions – Avoid complexity and generate value faster

Greg MacDonald: Director – Systems Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa

Tony Bartlett: Director – Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa

Kuvesh Ramjathan: Senior Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa

Intel Speaker – TBC

11:45 – 12:00 Questions and Closing

To make the event even more memorable, Dell Technologies will be giving away Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers to 5 lucky attendees.

By attending the event you will also automatically be entered into a draw where you stand a chance to win one of 150 Snug 300Mbps Wifi Range Extenders.

Click here to register for the Dell TechByte event today.