Kingston’s KC600 SSD – A fast and reliable storage option

To understand the benefits of Kingston’s KC600, it is important to first understand the general difference between Solid-State-Drives (SSDs) and Hard Disk Drives (HDD).

SSDs and HDDs do the same thing, they store applications and personal files, and boot systems.

So, if you are looking to add speed to an old desktop PC or laptop or if you are choosing a drive for new PC builds, servers or system builds, what to choose SSD or HDD?

To start, the two are engineered in different ways.

SSDs are built using a non-volatile storage called NAND flash that does not need power to retain data, while HDDs are based on magnetic spinning platters.

In addition, SSDs are not impacted by the size and shape limitations of hard drives.

HDD platters are circular which means that data stored at the outer edge is accessed faster than data stored at the centre.

With an SSD drive, it doesn’t matter where the data is stored on the drive as areas of the drive are accessed at the same speed.

When thinking about upgrading SSDs there is another choice to make, between SSDs with Non–Volatile memory Express (NVMe) or Serial ATA (SATA) technology.

While the NVMe technology often outperforms the older SATA technology in terms of speed, it can come at more premium price and may not be the most suitable solution for everybody.

In consideration of the current notebook shortage for example, businesses are looking to update their old laptop fleets, with new SSDs instead of buying brand new modules.

These older laptops, however, aren’t always compatible with the latest NVMe SSD drives and therefore rely on the more affordable SATA SSDs. But what exactly are SATA SSDs?

The Serial ATA (SATA) technology was introduced back in 2000 as an improvement to the existing Parallel ATA technology, which was hampered by cable size, cost, performance, and functionality.

Both technologies were sufficient for hard disk drives (HDDs), that demanded less performance than today’s SSDs.

The advent of SATA-based SSDs demonstrated that the ATA bus had reached its performance limit.

Where HDDs were only able to achieve 50-120 MB/s in write performance, SSDs could saturate the SATA bus at 550 MB/s.

It is common to see system performance improvements, such as shorter system boot time and quicker applications load time, when using SATA-based SSDs instead of legacy HDD technology.

Kingston’s KC600 is a full-capacity SATA SSD designed to provide remarkable performance and optimised to provide functional system responsiveness with incredible boot, loading and transfer times.

It comes in both 2.5″ and mSATA form factors using SATA Rev 3.0 interface with backwards compatibility.

The KC600 utilises the latest 3D TLC NAND technology while supporting a full security suite that includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption, TCG Opal and eDrive.

It features read/write speeds of up to 550/520MB/s to efficiently store your data up to 2TB.

It is available in a bundle kit that provides everything you need for a smooth and easy desktop and notebook installation and upgrade.

By Grant Rau – Business Development Manager – Africa, Kingston Technology