Leading in a digital-first CX world – Register for the webinar

The events of the past year-and-a-half have influenced the digital world significantly.

Organisations are increasing their efforts to go digital as they have seen that this is a leading vehicle for organisational growth.

However, many of these organisations still have work to do before they can launch digital solutions at scale and reap the benefits this provides.

These businesses are at a digital tipping point, which is the focus of an upcoming webinar being held by Zendesk.

About the webinar

The webinar is titled “Digital Tipping Point – Leading in a digital-first CX world” and will feature insight from experts at AppFollow, Miro, and Cadena Growth Partners.

It will take place on 9 June 2021 at 13:00 South African Standard Time and will provide key insights into the following topics:

Which trends from last year are now permanent?

What is accelerating growth even further?

What are the big bets to make in CX this year?

What can you do to capitalize on all of it?

The event will include a panel discussion comprising leading experts in the CX field who will discuss the implications of digital transformation on your business.

Other key topics that will be discussed include managing hypergrowth, and how organisations should address accelerated digital momentum.

Zendesk CTO Adrian McDermott will present on the five big CX bets Zendesk has for the coming year.

The following experts will also be speaking at the event:

Caroline Hynes – Senior Director Product (Explore) at Zendesk

– Senior Director Product (Explore) at Zendesk Vera Rabkina – Head of Product at AppFollow

– Head of Product at AppFollow Oleg Krasnov – Head of Support Excellence at Miro

– Head of Support Excellence at Miro Valter Adão – Digital Leader at Cadena Growth Partners

If you are interested in the digital transformation of the CX segment, this is an event you can’t afford to miss out on.

Zendesk Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report

This digital event follows the publishing of Zendesk’s Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report, which provides important insight into how the CX space is evolving.

The report is particularly important this year given the significant effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on how customers act, as well as what they expect from companies.

To ensure it is comprehensive, the report includes feedback from customers, agents, customer service leaders, and technology buyers – and looked at data from over 90,000 companies across 175 countries.

This included around 2,000 companies in the Africa and Middle East region.

Some key insights from this report include:

The pandemic caused a 20% increase in weekly support requests.

70% of companies want to invest in new ways to engage with their employees.

60% of company leaders plan to give their employees more work-from home flexibility.

Nearly half of all customer experience agents don’t have the right tools to work from home optimally.

Click here to download the Zendesk report.