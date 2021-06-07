How edge computing generates value faster – Register for the webinar

Dell Technologies is an expert in edge computing and understands the role it plays in helping organisations drive differentiated business outcomes.

It can reduce costs within your business, and also offers faster data processing and storage times.

This technology is therefore key to the success of the modern company and should be part of your digital transformation efforts.

This is why Dell Technologies is hosting a TechByte event on 24 June which will focus on edge computing and its role in the modern organisation.

The event will run from 10:00 until 12:00 and will be hosted by Aki Anastasiou, who is well known for hosting TecHub on eNCA and What’s Next on MyBroadband.

Anastasiou will be joined by guest speaker Mushambi Mutuma, who is a tech leader, serial entrepreneur, and speaker boasting over 12 years of experience in building African businesses.

Numerous Dell Technologies experts will also be speaking, including Managing Director, Doug Woolley and Director, Systems Engineering, Greg MacDonald.

Additionally, Intel will be represented in a roundtable discussion on edge computing that will include several Dell Technologies experts.

Win great prizes

Making the online event even more attractive is the fact that five lucky attendees will win an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, while a further 150 attendees will win a Snug 300Mbps Wi-Fi range extender.

The full event agenda can be viewed below.

10:00 – 10:05 Welcome

Aki Anastasiou: Technology Influencer

10:05 – 10:25 Flex on Demand

Doug Woolley: Managing Director, Dell Technologies South Africa

Monique Watson: Account Executive, Dell Financial Services

10:25 – 10:55 Guest Speaker

Mushambi Mutuma

10:55 – 11:45 Edge Solutions – Avoid complexity and generate value faster

Greg MacDonald: Director – Systems Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa

Tony Bartlett: Director – Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa

Kuvesh Ramjathan: Senior Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa

Intel Speaker TBC

11:45 – 12:00 Questions and Closing

Click here to register for the webinar.