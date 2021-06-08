Great deals on Hisense Laser TVs during Euro 2020

Hisense is running great deals on two of its premium Laser TV models during June and July to celebrate its global partnership with the exciting Euro 2020 football tournament.

These TVs use innovative technologies and Hisense’s years of experience to provide the perfect viewing experience – making them the ideal option for watching your favourite teams.

The deals are as follows:

Hisense 88L5VG TV – R39,999

Hisense 100L5F TV – R59,999

All Hisense Laser TVs also come with a free 4-year warranty, which has been increased from a 2-year warranty and shows the confidence Hisense has in these amazing TVs.

Watch Euro 2020 on a Hisense Laser TV

Hisense Laser TVs are the perfect choice for watching the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Their sheer size, combined with amazing audio, brings the stadium to your living room – and you will truly feel like you are sitting in the stands and cheering on your favourite players.

The ground-breaking laser display technology takes the viewing experience to another level entirely, meaning you will be able to see an amazing amount of detail on the pitch in incredibly accurate colours.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo is slotting home a penalty or Kylian Mbappe is breezing past a defender – you will catch all of the action in amazing quality.

The design of these TVs also causes much less strain on your eyes because the lighting technology is reflected off the TV before reaching your eyes – whereas most TVs use active illumination and the light is being transmitted directly to your eyes.

This means you can spend several hours each day watching historic rivalries like France vs Germany and England vs Scotland in comfort.

Get a Hisense Laser TV

Hisense Laser TVs are available from top South African retailers, including:

HiFi Corp

Hirsch’s

House and Home

Tafelberg

Kloppers

Takealot

Premium Outlet

Rectron

Atlas

Makro

Esquire

Aucor

Click here to learn more about these Hisense Laser TVs.

