Netcash announces new integration with SA’s leading school management system

Leading payment solutions provider Netcash has partnered with d6 Group to integrate its debit order functionality with d6+ school management system, an integrated cloud-based school administration, curriculum, finance and communication system.

This collaboration will streamline debit order processing for schools that use the d6+ platform and improve school fee collections. d6 currently serves more than 2 500 schools across South Africa and abroad with its school management and communication software.

Netcash functionality integrated with d6+ includes the complete debit order collection system, enabling schools to collect recurring payments without hassle or time-consuming administration.

Schools can also track payments and analyse debit order collections using comprehensive reports and statistical data. Netcash Statement Integration saves time by reconciling all transactions.

Further Netcash integrations, such as salary and creditor payments, and payment request for unpaid debit orders, will be added to d6+ in the coming months.

Says Daan Pretorius, d6+ finance product owner at d6 Group: “Our aim is to provide South African schools with a complete school management solution designed for local needs.”

“Partnerships with best-of-breed companies such as Netcash are central to our strategy of providing everything a school needs from an administration, curriculum, finance and communication perspective in a single platform.

“This integration, based on Netcash’s market-leading debit order solution, addresses one of the major admin pain points that nearly every school faces. It will help our customers enhance their cash flow, spend less time chasing payments, and simplify the reconciliation of payments with their financial systems.”

Adds Charles Pittaway, MD of Netcash: “We are focusing on making life easier for organisations in every sector, especially when it comes to managing and reconciling data across multiple systems.”

“We are excited to be working closely with a market leader like d6 to help schools simplify debit order management. We look forward to adding additional integration with d6+ soon.”

Stellenbosch High is using the Netcash integration with d6+ to capture and edit debit order details, validate bank account numbers, create debit order batches for processing, and reconcile payments.

The school reports that this functionality is already saving it time and enabling it to improve collections.

“The Netcash debit order feature embedded in d6+ has eliminated a great deal of manual work for us in uploading debit order batches and reconciling payments, while also improving data accuracy and security,” says Ingrid Pellissier, Finance Administrator at Stellenbosch High.

“Validation of bank account details at the point of capture has cured the headaches we used to have with rejected bank account details during debit order batch runs. We are saving hours of work every month,” she adds.