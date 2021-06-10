Funding opportunity available for black-owned software development businesses

Aurik Enterprise Development is giving South African SMEs the opportunity to join its Enterprise and Supplier Development programme.

Aurik has worked with over 2,800 SMEs across three continents and 32 industries, delivering compound annual growth rates for the SMEs it works with, of 28.9% over the past five years, with 4% average net EBITDA growth.

This opportunity, which is being sponsored by a global technology market leader, is focused specifically on black-owned businesses and will incorporate successful applicants into its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) programme.

Successful applicants will also receive loan investment opportunities, which will help them get the liquidity to expand their operations.

Requirements

If you wish to take advantage of this opportunity, there are prerequisites you will need to meet.

Firstly, you must be an exempted micro enterprise (EME) or qualifying small enterprise (QSE) that is at least 51% black-owned in terms of BEE regulations.

Your organisation must be able to offer products or services that work alongside cloud-native solutions.

You must also boast a proven track record of software development in technology solutions – which can either be developed, or in the development phase.

Finally, the business must have been operating for at least three years so that it has a record of success.

How to join

If you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, Aurik will host a briefing event where you can learn more.

You must RSVP before the end of 14 June 2021, and no documentation or fees are required to attend the briefing.

Click here to register for this amazing opportunity.