Why value-added services are crucial to skills development

Value-added services are the extra capabilities that are often essential to a successful skills development program.

This includes:

Hands-on labs for practical training or to implement performance-based assessments.

Custom content development.

Training consulting to help develop curricula or skill progression aligned with specific roles or career paths.

Techniques and capability to accelerate skill acquisition by changing class schedules or mixing self-paced courses with instructor led delivery.

Many value-added services are wrapped around content delivery to help improve mastery, such as mentoring, discussion forums, and assessments before, during, and after the courses.

Value-added services in training also include capabilities such as leveraging highly experienced trainers, many of whom are technology consultants outside the classroom, as well as the ability to provide detailed reporting of the training program process to participants and managers at all stages.

When a capable learning partner offers value-added services, organizations can:

Create customized learning programs.

Align training delivery with requirements.

Here are five ways leading skills development provider and Microsoft Learning Partner Mecer Inter-Ed (MIE) leverages value-added services to improve the learning experience.

1. Customized learning programs

After understanding the learning requirements and context, MIE can customize the content and flow to make the learning program as relevant and applicable as possible to the target learners.

Training providers must be able to tailor courses to the specific requirements of their clients while relying on the core body of knowledge provided by a trusted content source.

No standard course can be expected to fit the precise skill requirements of a set of IT professionals and MIE is geared to create customised learning solutions rapidly, helping its clients achieve their skills development goals.

2.Training delivery aligned with requirements

The value-added services offered must relate to the delivery capability of the learning partner.

Some organisations will find services such as virtual instructor-led classes, self-paced eLearning, and boot camps to be essential.

MIE also leverages dedicated exam workshops to assist students in preparing for their international exams and certification.

3. Various delivery modalities

MIE offers in-person classes, Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT), and onsite training for the convenience of its clients:

In-Person Classes – This is the traditional and seemingly preferred delivery of training as people are accustomed to this method and enjoy the personal interaction with the instructors.

– This is the traditional and seemingly preferred delivery of training as people are accustomed to this method and enjoy the personal interaction with the instructors. VILT Classes – This offers convenience and cost-saving benefits for the company and connects different branches from all over the world through the Microsoft Teams platform. This results in a stable and trustworthy connection to collaborate effectively.

– This offers convenience and cost-saving benefits for the company and connects different branches from all over the world through the Microsoft Teams platform. This results in a stable and trustworthy connection to collaborate effectively. Onsite Training – MIE can even bring a quality learning experience to your company’s premises.

The above-mentioned deliveries all offer convenience, but the biggest benefit is that the client has a choice on where, how, and what to attend.

4. Sponsored programs

If your organization purchased a Microsoft software volume licensing agreement, you may have Microsoft Software Assurance Training Vouchers (SATVs) available to you to redeem free training on various Microsoft courses.

MIE maximises the value of these SATVs by extending 1 free training day for every voucher redeemed through them.

The SATV program is coming to an end soon as the deadline to assign SATVs is June 30, 2021. Be sure to reserve all SATVs at MIE before then.

The Enterprise Skills Initiative (ESI) program provides companies with technical skills development through a digitally enhanced training and certification experience.

Microsoft is offering funded Azure courses to selected customers through MIE.

This will offer the following benefits:

Building skills to drive digital transformation.

Focusing on a digital-first training experience.

Ensuring technical training and certification is convenient, affordable, and effective.

5. Quality control and ROI measurement

MIE uses an end-to-end, automated solution to measure the learning process when students attend training – regardless of whether the training is happening in-person, onsite, or virtually.

The information is gathered through evaluations at the end of the course to help create an overview of the entire business performance, skills transfer, and learning process.

It will paint a complete picture of the quality of the learning programs and business performance to ensure your organization achieves tangible learning results while highlighting areas of possible performance improvement.

Microsoft Learning Partners have a structured approach to content delivery, but partners must do more than just offer standard content.

Mecer Inter-Ed leverages various value-added services to fit its clients’ learning requirements.

