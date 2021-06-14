Beat load-shedding and stay online with this smart offer

Load-shedding is back!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Eskom are poised to fluctuate their load-shedding levels between stage 1 and 4 nation-wide, which means your power could be going out at least three times a day.

With so many of us relying on the internet in our daily lives, being offline is not an option and using expensive mobile data to stay connected is not an affordable solution.

But RSAWEB have solved our load-shedding problem with a smart solution that will keep you online when load-shedding strikes.

RSAWEB’s load-shedding solution – a free Mini UPS device

When you order ANY 50Mbps and up fibre package, RSAWEB will reward you with a free Mini UPS as part of their service, which is so refreshingly different to all other internet providers.

This nifty power supply unit will ensure that your router and ONT (the small Fibre box in your house that’s connected to your router) will remain online and connected – even when the power goes out.

This is just one of the many ways that RSAWEB’s customer-centric approach makes life better for their customers.

Along with a free Mini UPS that provides you with non-stop connectivity (in spite of load-shedding), you’ll also save up to R8,000 with free installation and/or connection, a free premium WiFi router, a free LTE SIM card with 1 GB of free data each month, a free one-hour WiFi assessment, and so much more.

What is a UPS device?

A UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) is a device that will provide power to your ONT and router during load-shedding or any power outage.

That means you’ll stay connected and can still enjoy your fast Fibre internet for up to 4 hours, even when there’s no electricity.

Other infrastructure upgrades RSAWEB have made to keep you connected

RSAWEB continuously upgrade their national network infrastructure with intelligent uninterrupted power supply solutions in order to ensure that they can provide internet connectivity to homes all around the country when load-shedding strikes.

