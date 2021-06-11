Pre-order the Huawei Band 6 and receive a free gift

The new Huawei Band 6 is coming to South Africa – and you can now pre-order the stylish smartwatch.

If you pre-order between 11-17 June, you will also receive a free gift worth R200.

Additionally, as part of your pre-order you will only need to pay R49 in advance – with the rest of the amount payable when the device arrives in South Africa.

If you’re interested in getting a Huawei Band 6, don’t delay – as demand is expected to be strong.

Awesome features

The Huawei Band 6 boasts a number of amazing features which set it apart from its competitors.

Key features offered by this smartwatch are aimed at making the Huawei Band 6 the perfect exercise companion, and the Band 6 boasts 24/7 heart rate monitoring powered by TruSeen 4.0.

TruSeen 4.0 is designed to track your heart rate accurately and inform you when it falls outside of a safe range.

The band 6 also tracks your SpO2 levels continuously and informs you if they drop below a healthy level.

Other valuable features include:

Stress monitoring.

Breathing training.

Sleep duration and quality monitoring.

96 exercise modes.

Personal assistant.

Impressive design

In the style department, Huawei has given the Band 6 a huge boost.

It uses an improved design that boasts a 148% larger display – which takes the form of a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen that offers a 64% screen-to-body ratio and crystal-clear visuals.

The Huawei Watch Face Store then offers a plethora of watch face designs that allow you to customise the device to suit your style.

Finally, two colour options are available to the South African market – Graphite Black and Sakura Pink.

Click here to pre-order your Huawei Band 6.