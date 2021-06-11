Pre-order the Huawei Band 6 and receive a free gift

The new Huawei Band 6 is coming to South Africa – and you can now pre-order the stylish smartwatch.
If you pre-order between 11-17 June, you will also receive a free gift worth R200.
Additionally, as part of your pre-order you will only need to pay R49 in advance – with the rest of the amount payable when the device arrives in South Africa.
If you’re interested in getting a Huawei Band 6, don’t delay – as demand is expected to be strong.
Awesome features
The Huawei Band 6 boasts a number of amazing features which set it apart from its competitors.
Key features offered by this smartwatch are aimed at making the Huawei Band 6 the perfect exercise companion, and the Band 6 boasts 24/7 heart rate monitoring powered by TruSeen 4.0.
TruSeen 4.0 is designed to track your heart rate accurately and inform you when it falls outside of a safe range.
The band 6 also tracks your SpO2 levels continuously and informs you if they drop below a healthy level.
Other valuable features include:
- Stress monitoring.
- Breathing training.
- Sleep duration and quality monitoring.
- 96 exercise modes.
- Personal assistant.
Impressive design
In the style department, Huawei has given the Band 6 a huge boost.
It uses an improved design that boasts a 148% larger display – which takes the form of a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen that offers a 64% screen-to-body ratio and crystal-clear visuals.
The Huawei Watch Face Store then offers a plethora of watch face designs that allow you to customise the device to suit your style.
Finally, two colour options are available to the South African market – Graphite Black and Sakura Pink.