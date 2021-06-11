Big Euro 2020 deals from Hisense

Hisense is running great deals during Euro 2020 which offer you the chance to win your share of R300,000.

The competition is now live and will run until 11 July 2021 – which is the same date that Euro 2020 ends.

To stand a chance to win, you can purchase any of the following amazing products:

100L5F Laser TV

88L5VG Laser TV

U8QF TV

U7QF TV

U7WF TV

55Q7F TV

85A7500WF TV + HS312 soundbar (valid until the end of June 2021)

75A6GS TV

65A7100F TV

65A6G TV

H750FSB-ID fridge

H670SIA-WD fridge

H415BSF-WD fridge

H415BMI-WD fridge

WFHV8012S washing machine

WTY1802T washing machine

DVDL80S tumble dryer

H13DESS dishwasher

HFS905GES stove

H28MOMME microwave

You will then need to send your name, phone number, country of residence, and proof of purchase to [email protected].

All customers who complete this will be entered into a weekly lucky draw where a R50,000 Hisense voucher will be up for grabs.

Winners will be contacted directly by Hisense’s marketing team, who will provide them with the full details of how they can redeem their voucher.

Get to know a few key eligible products which are detailed below.

Hisense U8QF TV

Hisense’s U8QF comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models and offers a premium viewing experience.

It uses powerful quantum dot colour technology to provide breath-taking colours, with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness adding to this amazing visual experience.

Watching Euro 2020 will be particularly amazing on this TV thanks to its sport mode functionality, which provides an experience designed for watching sports.

JBL sound will then make you feel like you’re in the actual stadium.

Hisense U7QF TV

The Hisense U7QF is another amazing Hisense TV and is available in 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch models.

Just like the U8QF, the U7QF boasts sports mode and uses innovative quantum dot technology to provide an elite viewing experience.

It also boasts Dolby Atmos audio, which provides an incredibly realistic audio experience.

Additionally, the VIDAA U4 operating system makes it easy to use all of the TV’s smart features.

Hisense H750FSB-ID Refrigerator

This refrigerator is the ultimate option for those looking for a classy food storage solution.

It uses frost-free technology to reduce maintenance requirements, while its premium flat door design means it takes up less space in your kitchen.

It also boasts a non-plumbing automatic ice and water dispenser, and has an A+ energy rating – which will save you money on electricity.

Hisense H670SIA-WD Refrigerator

If you’re in the market for a great fridge, this is an amazing option.

Like the H750, this refrigerator boasts frost-free technology and an A+ energy rating.

It also offers a non-plumbing water dispenser, while multi-airflow technology ensures that your food is kept in prime condition.