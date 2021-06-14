SAP Sapphire Now 2021 – The most important highlights

SAP’s Sapphire Now event in the EMEA region was a tremendous success, with attendees gaining valuable information regarding the digital business journey.

The online event included live presentations, digital showcases, and a lot of networking opportunities – both with SAP experts and other attendees.

The important sessions from the event are detailed below.

SAP unveils Business Network

SAP CEO Christian Klein unveiled SAP’s bold vision for business communities in the modern world.

Klein said these envisioned communities can assist in improving business outcomes, navigating changing economic and geopolitical conditions, and enhancing sustainability contributions.

SAP took the first step towards achieving this goal at Sapphire Now by unveiling SAP Business Network, which brings together Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network, and SAP Asset Intelligence Network to develop a community of over 5.5 million organisations.

“During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we’re part of has never been clearer,” said Klein.

“Our new vision will build the world’s largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains and creating networked economies across industries.”

Sustainability

SAP reiterated its commitment to helping businesses transform into sustainable enterprises through collaboration on optimizing their material, financial, and energy flows throughout their end-to-end business processes.

To this end, SAP unveiled SAP Product Footprint Management, which is a new product that will provide customers with product footprint transparency.

It also unveiled SAP Responsible Design and Production, where by preventing waste and pollution, using products and materials for longer, and applying circular principles, SAP envisions the regeneration of natural systems and better use of finite resources – ultimately resulting in the furthering of SAP’s vision for a plastic-free ocean by 2030.

SAP Product Footprint Management and SAP Responsible Design and Production are planned for availability in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 respectively.

Verify

SAP Concur has a new feature called Verify, which leverages the power of AI and machine learning to automatically identify issues and anomalies in your expense reports.

Verify can approve expense reports that have no issues, while flagging anomalies for auditors to review.

This product was created using data from over $1 trillion in spend and tens of millions of expense reports and receipts.

SAP Upscale Commerce

SAP launched its no-code online commerce solution, Upscale Commerce.

This allows retailers to create omnichannel shopping experiences in minutes, and leverages AI to provide personalised offerings to their customers.

Upscale Commerce is integrated with SAP S/4HANA and uses a headless API architecture.

New SAP Analytics Cloud features

The SAP Analytics Cloud now offers operational workforce analytics and planning capabilities.

Importantly, it also boasts integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

This links operational, financial, and people data to give organizations more comprehensive insights into their workforce.

Q&A with Christian Klein and Julia White

Attendees were also able to engage with Klein and SAP Chief Marketing Officer Julia White in two Q&A sessions.

These sessions saw Klein and White provide insight into the burning questions attendees had regarding announcements which took place at Sapphire Now, and more generally regarding the SAP ecosystem.