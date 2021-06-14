Edge computing can transform your business – Learn how

Edge computing is a key technology for the modern business.

It helps organisations take advantage of new data sources and drives differentiated business outcomes across a broad range of industries.

Many organisations are yet to take full advantage of this important technology, however, which is why Dell Technologies has dedicated its next TechByte event to this fascinating topic.

The online event will take place on 24 June and will include valuable commentary from several top Dell Technologies experts who boast unique insight into edge computing.

The guest speaker at the event is Mushambi Mutuma – a tech leader, serial entrepreneur, and speaker with over 12 years of business-building experience across Africa.

Intel will also be participating in the event in the form of a roundtable discussion alongside several Dell Technologies experts.

The event will then be hosted by leading technology influencer Aki Anastasiou, who is well-known for hosting What’s Next on MyBroadband and TecHub on eNCA.

The full agenda for the 24 June TechByte event can be viewed below.

10:00 – 10:05 – Welcome

Aki Anastasiou: Technology Influencer

10:05 – 10:25 – Flex on Demand

Doug Woolley: Managing Director, Dell Technologies South Africa

Monique Watson: Account Executive, Dell Financial Services

10:25 – 10:55 – Guest Speaker

Mushambi Mutuma

10:55 – 11:45 – Edge Solutions – Avoid complexity and generate value faster

Greg MacDonald: Director, Systems Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa

Tony Bartlett: Director, Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa

Kuvesh Ramjathan: Senior Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa

Intel Speaker

11:45 – 12:00 – Questions and Closing

Sign up now and win.

To make the event even more memorable, Dell Technologies will be giving away Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers to five lucky attendees.

If you attend the event, you will also be entered into a draw where you stand a chance to win one of 150 Snug 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extenders.

Click here to register for the Dell TechByte online event today.