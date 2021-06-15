Office 365 can transform your business – Get it from First Shop

Having the right technology is key to building a successful business.

COVID-19 has only emphasised this, and businesses are now acutely aware of how the right software and systems can take their operations to the next level.

The Microsoft Office 365 suite is one of these key solutions – but many businesses are not aware of its best tools.

To help you understand the value Office 365 can offer, we have highlighted its standout features below.

Virtual personal assistant

You may already understand the benefits of virtual assistants from using the likes of Siri or Alexa.

Microsoft 365 includes a tool called MyAnalytics that provides similar functionality by consuming data and turning it into key insights – such as how your team are spending their time, and who they are spending it with.

This tool can also be used by solopreneurs or small business owners who want to optimise their time efficiently and the tool will let you know where your time is going to waste.

Customer insights

Office 365 is not limited to only evaluating the actions and performance of you and your team.

It can also be leveraged to collect valuable insights into your customers’ behaviour, which in turn makes it easy to cater your products and services to their requirements.

Available through Dynamics 365, this enables your sales processes, manages your service department, and controls the building, management, tracking, and reporting on your overarching marketing efforts.

The data from Dynamics 365 is then processed by Customer Insights, which makes it easy to understand and use.

Task automation

Another key functionality available through the Office 365 suite is WinAutomation.

WinAutomation takes care of repetitive, mundane administrative tasks – ranging from customer service inquiries to automating work on accounting needs.

This saves you time and money, and allows you to focus on the strategic elements of running your business.

