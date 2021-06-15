Faster, more affordable prints with Brother’s latest feature-rich ink tank printers

The future of business printing is changing, and with the shift to remote working, SOHOs and small-office environments, Brother has developed a new line of compact, space-saving print solutions that deliver improved user-friendliness, print speeds and stellar cost-effectiveness – all without compromising connectivity, print quality, and features.

“With the increase in remote working and the implementation of social distancing protocols in the office, the benefits of decentralising your printing fleet can result in significant cost-savings and a great boost to productivity.” says Dale de Villiers marketing manager at Brother South Africa.

“Brother’s latest Ink Tank Printers offer powerful and affordable solutions in small, compact packages that can be effortlessly deployed across home and office departments to provide excellent print quality while keeping printing costs low. And of course, they will feature wireless and mobile connectivity for seamless productivity and workflows.”

This series features a total of 6 new models to suit every business need. Performance and enhanced features for this new series include:

Incredible cost efficiency

Outstanding cost-per-page – Ultra high-yield ink refill bottles allow you to print up to 7,500 pages in black and 5,000 pages in colour.

– Ultra high-yield ink refill bottles allow you to print up to 7,500 pages in black and 5,000 pages in colour. Automatically reduce paper wastage – Reduce paper wastage by up to 50% with Automatic 2-sided printing.

Simply a breeze to use

Customisable one-touch Copy Shortcut – A quick one-touch copying feature for quick access to commonly-used copy functions.

– A quick one-touch copying feature for quick access to commonly-used copy functions. Plug and play simplicity – This series can be used straight out of the box without the need for any driver installation on Windows 10 PCs and notebooks.

– This series can be used straight out of the box without the need for any driver installation on Windows 10 PCs and notebooks. User-friendly navigation – The user interface has been reworked to make it easier than ever before to print, scan or copy.

– The user interface has been reworked to make it easier than ever before to print, scan or copy. Multi-page copy, scan and fax capabilities – Perform multi-page copy, scan and fax jobs without having to insert the pages individually with the built-in 20-sheets Automatic Document Feeder.

– Perform multi-page copy, scan and fax jobs without having to insert the pages individually with the built-in 20-sheets Automatic Document Feeder. Convenient access for refills – The embedded, front-access tank on Brother’s Refill Tank System offers quick, fuss-free refills without the mess.

– The embedded, front-access tank on Brother’s Refill Tank System offers quick, fuss-free refills without the mess. Monitor ink levels at a glance – The transparent ink tank cover allows users to clearly view individual ink levels for timely refills.

Speed up your productivity

Fast print speeds – Enjoy fast print speeds of up to 17 ipm for mono prints, and 16.5 ipm for colour.

– Enjoy fast print speeds of up to 17 ipm for mono prints, and 16.5 ipm for colour. Quick first-page-out times – Spend less time waiting at the device with fast first-page-out times of just 6 sec for mono prints and 6.5 sec for colour prints.

– Spend less time waiting at the device with fast first-page-out times of just 6 sec for mono prints and 6.5 sec for colour prints. Professional print quality – New dye-based black ink results in brilliant photos, crisp lines and clear text with superior colour vibrancy.

– New dye-based black ink results in brilliant photos, crisp lines and clear text with superior colour vibrancy. Multiple connectivity options – Easily share your device among the entire workgroup with built-in wireless and Ethernet connectivity.

Print wherever you are

Email print – Wherever you are, you can simply email your documents to be printed on these devices.

– Wherever you are, you can simply email your documents to be printed on these devices. Effortless mobile printing – Print directly from your iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows Mobile device through Brother’s iPrint and Scan, Apple Airprint, and Mopria.

– Print directly from your iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows Mobile device through Brother’s iPrint and Scan, Apple Airprint, and Mopria. Scan and print without network access – Wi-Fi Direct enables you to print or scan directly from your mobile device without access to your network.

Series overview

Introducing the models in Brother’s latest Ink Tank Printer Series:

DCP-T220

Print, Copy, Scan

Up to 16/9 ipm print speed3

Up to 6.5 sec (Mono) / 10 sec (Colour) first print-out time4

Up to 1,200 x 6,000 dpi print quality

150 sheets standard paper tray

Ink bottle yield at 7,500 pages (Mono) / 5,000 pages (Colour)

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity

DCP-T420W

Print, Copy, Scan

Up to 16/9 ipm print speed

Up to 6.5 sec (Mono) / 10 sec (Colour) first print-out time

Up to 1,200 x 6,000 dpi print quality

150 sheets standard paper tray

Ink bottle yield at 7,500 pages (Mono) / 5,000 pages (Colour)

Wireless connectivity

Brother iPrint and Scan, Mopria, Wireless Direct

DCP-T520W

Print, Copy, Scan

Up to 17/9.5 ipm print speed

Up to 6 sec (Mono) / 9.5 sec (Colour) first print-out time

Up to 1,200 x 6,000 dpi print quality

150 sheets standard paper tray

Ink bottle yield at 7,500 pages (Mono) / 5,000 pages (Colour)

Wireless connectivity

Brother iPrint and Scan, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Wi-Fi Direct

DCP-T820DW

Print, Copy, Scan

Up to 17/16.5 ipm print speed3

Up to 6 sec (Mono) / 6.5 sec (Colour) first print-out time4

Up to 1,200 x 6,000 dpi print quality

150 sheets standard paper tray

20 sheets Automatic Document Feeder

80 sheets Multi-Purpose Tray

Automatic 2-sided printing

Ink bottle yield at 7,500 pages (Mono) / 5,000 pages (Colour)

Ethernet / Wireless connectivity

Brother iPrint&Scan, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Wi-Fi Direct

MFC-T920DW

Print, Copy, Scan, Fax

Up to 17/16.5 ipm print speed3

Up to 6 sec (Mono) / 6.5 sec (Colour) first print-out time4

Up to 1,200 x 6,000 dpi print quality

150 sheets standard paper tray

20 sheets Automatic Document Feeder

80 sheets Multi-Purpose Tray

Automatic 2-sided printing

Ink bottle yield at 7,500 pages (Mono) / 5,000 pages (Colour)

Ethernet / Wireless connectivity

Brother iPrint&Scan, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Wi-Fi Direct

USB (Flash Memory) direct print

4.8cm TFT Color LCD

Series line-up and availability

This new series is available from our retail partner outlets and from Authorised Brother resellers. For more information, visit this website.