How Huawei Cloud helped Intercape through the COVID-19 pandemic

Intercape is the largest intercity passenger transport service operating in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

To maintain its position in the market, it has invested in customer-facing applications as well as internal IT workloads – such as its core platform for information management, online ticketing, storage, analytics, and other services.

It initially chose to run its workloads on both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, it soon encountered scalability challenges as it sought to process and run analysis on its huge volumes of data.

Additionally, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the transport industry struggled to survive – a struggle which drove Intercape to look for a world-class cloud provider that is locally-hosted and offers cost efficient solutions to support their business.

Why Huawei Cloud?

The Huawei Cloud team worked with Intercape during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, making sure their business and production systems could continue to run smoothly.

Due to the practical engagement between Huawei and Intercape, only two initial meetings were held, followed by PoC and a move to the production environment – all of which took place within one month.

The Huawei team also managed a 17% – 20% cost saving, and Huawei Cloud’s local technical teams continue to support Intercape – always responding to any issues within 24 hours.

Solutions

Intercape deployed Huawei Cloud infrastructure services and integrated migration services to simplify its work processes, without losing any functionality.

It benefited from the following as a result:

Ease of use : Intercape only needs to install and configure the agent on the source server, set the target ECS on the SMS console, and start the migration task. SMS takes care of the rest.

: Intercape only needs to install and configure the agent on the source server, set the target ECS on the SMS console, and start the migration task. SMS takes care of the rest. Seamless migration : Intercape production workloads do not have to go down during the migration. They only need to stop services briefly before launching the target ECS. SMS ensures minimal downtime.

: Intercape production workloads do not have to go down during the migration. They only need to stop services briefly before launching the target ECS. SMS ensures minimal downtime. Robust compatibility : SMS migrates x86 physical servers and VMs from many popular private and public clouds. SMS supports migration of over 90 different OS images.

: SMS migrates x86 physical servers and VMs from many popular private and public clouds. SMS supports migration of over 90 different OS images. Fast transmission : SMS supports block-level migration. It identifies and migrates only valid data blocks. The migration network utilization rate can exceed 90%.

: SMS supports block-level migration. It identifies and migrates only valid data blocks. The migration network utilization rate can exceed 90%. High-quality security: High-security SMS authenticates the migration agent using an AK and SK pair. SMS uses a dynamically generated SSL certificate and key pair to encrypt the transmission channel for data security.

Benefits

As soon as Intercape was migrated to Huawei Cloud, it saw huge improvement in migration and tracking with synchronization, and nearly no business and data loss during switchover.

Immediately following the initial migration, it moved 90% of production workloads into Huawei Cloud from on-premises hosting and other cloud service providers.