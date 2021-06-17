Take this developer survey today and win great prizes

The SlashData Developer Nation survey is now live and gives you a chance to win amazing prizes.

Prizes available to those who complete this survey include an Apple MacBook Pro, a Samsung Galaxy S21+, a 3D printer, a portable monitor, and a variety of other amazing devices and accessories.

You can also win valuable software licences for GitHub, GitKraken Pro, SitePoint Premium, and Discord Nitro.

Additionally, those who complete the survey will receive valuable insights into the developer landscape courtesy of SlashData’s community website – where the results of the survey will be published.

About the SlashData Developer Nation survey

The SlashData Developer Nation survey investigates the favourite tools and platforms of developers and no-code software creators.

Not only does this provide valuable industry insight into the most popular tools and platforms, it also helps you discover new ones that you may not be aware of.

Additionally, platforms that are used by developers and no-code software creators take the insights from the SlashData survey and use it to improve their solutions – ultimately resulting in a better experience for you.

Key areas covered in the survey include:

Web

Mobile

Desktop

Cloud

DevOps

Industrial IoT and Consumer Electronics

AR/VR

Apps/Extensions for 3rd-Party Ecosystems

Games

Machine Learning and AI

Data Science

SlashData’s community comprises over 55,000 developers across 165 countries, meaning the results of its surveys are based on insights from a truly global audience.

This makes SlashData’s trend predictions far more accurate than would otherwise be the case, and means this survey is an important part of the developer landscape.

Click here to take the survey and stand a chance to win.