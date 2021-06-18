Incredible Connection welcomes Telkom contracts with limited launch offer

Incredible Connection, South Africa’s leading Tech retailer, has welcomed leading network carrier Telkom into their stores!

You can now benefit by getting leading Tech on Contract via the retailer’s 72 stores nationwide.

The partnership sees the retailer expand their offering to customers while helping them stay in touch, stay productive and entertained, now on contract.

In addition to a wide range of mobile phones on Free Me contracts, Telkom customers will also be able to purchase smart broadband data plans with various bundled options; from Smart TV’s, Gaming Consoles,

Laptops and Tablets

Incredible Connection in partnership with Telkom is running an exclusive, limited launch offer for the first 2000 customers who sign up at any Incredible Connection store during the month of June.

Customers can save up to R480 when signing up for a 24-month contract on these selected offers:

Huawei E5576 LTE Mi-Fi Router + 20GB data (10GB+10GB) for only R79 per month.

Huawei E5576 LTE Mi-Fi Router + 80GB data (40GB+40GB) for only R229 per month.

Commenting on what the partnership meant for the JD Group, Stef Michael, Marketing Executive for Incredible Connection said: “We are extremely proud to welcome Telkom with their exceptional data and cellular deals to our stores and so expanding our product offering to our consumers as one of the only retailers that now offer the top 3 mobile networks.”

Housing a wide variety of technology solutions catering to entertainment, work-from-home and business-needs, customers can now get their Telkom voice and data services together with their hardware products; providing an end-to-end connectivity solution. Customers can visit any of Incredible Connection’s 72 stores nationwide to sign up for a Telkom deal today.

With the country back on national lockdown level 3, this means more time spent at home – whether studying, working or entertaining while staying safe. A Telkom contract from Incredible Connection will help as many South African homes as possible to be connected in and throughout winter at affordable prices.

Incredible Connection has been on a journey to help all South Africans access the tech they need faster and even more convenient with multiple payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU and the option to pay on credit you too can reach your true potential.

With their newly launched Revolving Credit offer you can Tech now and pay later.

A revolving credit account makes it possible for you to purchase your Tech on simple credit terms and repay your account monthly.

With this 12-month revolving credit facility you can use your card at any Incredible Connection store nationwide.

Visit your nearest Incredible Connection store to choose your tech, choose your deal and choose from any of their incredible options to pay!