Get an awesome Band 6 deal on the Huawei online store

The new Huawei Band 6 will soon launch in South Africa and it is already transforming the global smartband market by offering amazing features at an affordable price.

To make it even easier to buy a new Band 6, Huawei is offering an awesome deal which is exclusive to the Huawei online store.

If you buy the Huawei Band 6 now, it will cost you just R1,699 – and you will also receive a free R199 gift. Gift quantities are limited, so shop now to avoid disappointment.

The Band 6 represents the future of the smartband industry and is an impressive improvement upon both the Huawei Band 5 and its competitors.

Smartwatch features – Smartband prices

Smartbands have historically been simple devices, with little display space and primarily used to receive basic notifications and health alerts sent to a linked app.

As such, they essentially were devices that told you to look at your smartphone.

The Huawei Band 6 smashes these preconceptions by offering all the features you’ve come to expect of a smartwatch, but in a smartband form factor – ultimately providing the best of both worlds.

This amazing functionality is enabled by a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a bezel-less design that increases the types of content that you can view.

You can also choose from dozens of watch faces to transform the Band 6 to suit your unique style.

Key features available on the Huawei Band 6 include:

SpO2 monitoring – The Band 6 actively tracks your blood oxygen levels and informs you when it drops.

– The Band 6 actively tracks your blood oxygen levels and informs you when it drops. Heart rate monitoring – Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 technology constantly monitors your heart rate and notifies you when it falls outside of a safe range.

– Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 technology constantly monitors your heart rate and notifies you when it falls outside of a safe range. Sleep monitoring – TruSleep technology informs you how long you slept, as well as the quality of this sleep.

– TruSleep technology informs you how long you slept, as well as the quality of this sleep. Stress management – Huawei TruRelax helps you to measure and manage your stress levels.

– Huawei TruRelax helps you to measure and manage your stress levels. Training modes – The Huawei Band 6 supports up to 96 workout types which are automatically detected and tracked to provide valuable workout data.

Additionally, the Band 6 offers battery life of up to two weeks – as well as a personal assistant that makes it easy to perform voice-powered tasks.

If you’re in the market for a new smartband, there is only one option you should consider – the Huawei Band 6.

Click here to get this great deal.