Webinar on key cybersecurity tips for POPIA and CyberCrimes bill

A live, free webinar is being held at 11:00am SA Time on Tuesday 29 June 2021 in a joint presentation by cyber security specialists F-Secure and legal firm Webber Wentzel.

The webinar will be focusing on cyber security tips for both the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) legislation that will be coming into effect in South Africa on 01 July 2021, and the CyberCrimes Bill that has just been signed into existence by the South African president.

With headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and being the biggest cyber security company in Europe, F-Secure has a great deal of experience in dealing with the similar General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation that came into effect in Europe just over three years ago.

Webber Wentzel is a world-renowned legal firm based in South Africa that specialises in the various aspects of the POPI Act legislation and is very knowledgeable on the new CyberCrimes bill.

The following topics will be discussed in the webinar:

The requirements of Information Officers needing to register for POPIA by 30 June 2021.

Which organisations in SA are required to register for POPIA.

POPIA unpacked – a brief summary of POPIA and its comparison to Europe’s very similar GDPR.

The roles of CEOs, COOs, CTOs, IT Managers etc. under POPIA and the CyberCrimes bill.

The security aspects of POPIA compliance.

Could you be doing something illegal under the new legislation without realising it?

Get answers to your questions at the end of the webinar by submitting them to the experts during the webinar.

Join the free webinar on this page for the live presentation by Knut Vatneström – Senior Sales Engineer at F-Secure Corporation, and attorneys Webber Wentzel at 11:00am SAST (South African time) on 29 June 2021.