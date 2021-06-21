The ultimate edge computing webinar – Register now

Leading IT company Dell Technologies is running a webinar on 24 June that will provide market-leading insight into edge computing.

Edge computing continues to grow in popularity as more organisations learn about its vast range of benefits.

If your organisation is considering moving your data and processes to the edge, this is the perfect webinar for you.

The event will be hosted by leading technology influencer Aki Anastasiou.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anastasiou is well-known for hosting shows like What’s Next on MyBroadband and TecHub on eNCA, and will be joined at the event by guest speaker Mushambi Mutuma.

Mutuma is a tech leader and serial entrepreneur who has over 12 years of experience building businesses and brands throughout Africa.

The event will also include presentations from Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley and Account Executive Monique Watson, while a round table will include more Dell Technologies experts as well as representation from Intel.

The full agenda can be viewed below.

10:00 – 10:05 – Welcome

Aki Anastasiou: Technology Influencer

10:05 – 10:25 – Flex on Demand

Doug Woolley: Managing Director, Dell Technologies South Africa

Monique Watson: Account Executive, Dell Financial Services

10:25 – 10:55 – Guest Speaker

Mushambi Mutuma

10:55 – 11:45 – Edge Solutions – Avoid complexity and generate value faster

Greg MacDonald: Director – Systems Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa

Tony Bartlett: Director – Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa

Kuvesh Ramjathan: Senior Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa

Intel Speaker TBC

11:45 – 12:00 – Questions and Closing

Win with Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies will be giving away Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers to five lucky people who attend this TechByte event.

Attendees also stand a chance to win one of 150 Snug 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extenders – which is another reason that you should not miss out on this valuable webinar.

Click here to register for the Dell TechByte online event.