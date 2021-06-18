HP printer toner – The eco-friendly choice

HP is today one of the globe’s leading providers of IT and office automation solutions; a position that is built on decades of experience.

It is also this experience that sees the company drive innovation; consistently delivering products that are sought after by customers.

Official South African HP distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) plays an important role in the company’s value proposition to the channel; successfully distributing products to an established retail and reseller customer base.

DCC distributes HP ink and toner cartridges as part of its HP product offering to its channel and retail partners.

Moreover, as HP’s products are based on an environmentally sensitive ethos, it aligns with DCC’s approach to its daily business operations.

Sustainability

HP ink and toner cartridges are made with recycled plastics that the company obtains through its own channels and the HP Planet Partner programme.

All new HP toner cartridges, and over 80% of new HP ink cartridges, contain recycled materials.

The old cartridges and other plastics are broken down and then used to craft completely new products.

HP’s sustainability efforts also include:

Optimised operations to reduce energy use, emissions, and water consumption;

Work with suppliers to reduce their environmental impact; and

Publication of a Sustainable Impact report.

Furthermore, HP cartridges are designed to meet eco-label emissions criteria which results in improved air quality at home and in the office.

DCC – your channel partner of choice

If you are a retailer or reseller that is interested in selling HP cartridges, DCC can help.

The distributor offers years of well-established HP sales and support experience that not only includes HP ink and toner cartridges but also the company’s PCs and printers.

Also, by partnering with DCC, you have access to a myriad of popular technology brands that are optimised for the office supplies marketplace.

If you are an end-user looking to purchase supplies for your business, DCC can refer you to one of our specialised Resellers in your area.

Click here to become an HP reseller