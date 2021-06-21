Tarsus On Demand signs distribution deal with ESET

Tarsus On Demand (TOD) has recently signed a Managed Service Provider (MSP) distribution agreement with award-winning internet security company ESET.

With this partnership, TOD will provide an extensive range of ESET protection and security products to channel partners in Southern Africa.

Carey van Vlaanderen, Chief Executive Officer at ESET South Africa says ‘for 17 years we’ve been ensuring that South African consumers and businesses are able to enjoy safer technology, with great products and local service.

We continue to ensure that our products can be purchased quickly and with ease; in all ways that our clients like to consume, be it annually or monthly consumption’.

Combined with our exponential growth in MSP monthly licensing consumption and Cloud products, and strong foundations of selling through reseller channel networks, it is extremely exciting for us to be partnering with TOD who is a perfect fit for all.

We now have even more ways to reach customers and create a safer digital world for all South Africans, says van Vlaanderen.

Together, TOD and ESET aim to address the growing demand for security in the market and assist partners in keeping their customers safe from increasing security threats and risks.

Brendan Haskins, Chief Technology Officer at Tarsus On Demand says through the collaboration with ESET, TOD partners will be able to offer their customers top-notch security solutions at an affordable price thus opening new growth opportunities not only for TOD but also for their partners.

“Our partnership with ESET will allow us to make world-class security software accessible at an affordable rate to our channel, with the added convenience of procurement being done through our award-winning procurement platform Cloudblue.

What this ultimately means for our channel partners is that they will be able to meet the security needs of their customers with confidence” says Haskins.

“We believe that ESET complements our existing solutions portfolio and will increase the value we provide to partners and in turn to their customers.

We will offer both the annuity-based solutions and the perpetual offering to ensure we are meeting the channel demand” he adds.

With more consumers and businesses working from home than ever before and with an increased shift in technological advancements, the risk of cybercrime is high.

With this new partnership, individuals and companies can enjoy all aspects of their digital lives, knowing they are in safe hands with ToD and ESET.