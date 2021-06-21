Big, tough, local, and legendary OR Vibrant, confident, and redefining?

#WhatsYourType

Bidvest McCarthy Nissan brings you 2 class-defining machines in the brand new Nissan Navara and Nissan Magnite.

These 2 cars cater to different audiences but both carry the Nissan tried, tested, and mastered engineering in their DNA.

The new Navara is the next step in the Navara range straight from the hands of our very best in South Africa.

The Nissan Magnite is the new kid on the block! It sets its standards and exceeds any that came before.

With both these beasts bringing something different to the table and both setting new standards in their respective class, the question is, WHAT’S YOUR TYPE? The Navara or the Magnite?



Navara, now available from your nearest Bidvest McCarthy Nissan.

The new Navara is jam-packed with intelligent safety technology features and offers an improved ride with a host of SUV-like comfort features.

All models come standard with NissanConnect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features include features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and brake assist right from entry grades.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility features include, amongst others,

Intelligent around view monitor with Moving Object Detection and off-road mode

Intelligent forward collision warning & emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Blind spot warning

The new design has an interlocking frame grill, squared C-shape LED projector headlamps, and signature tail lamps.

The steering is lighter, there is less noise, vibration, and harshness, and the dual coil suspension offers improved posture and handling.

Best-in-class ownership support programmes include an improved service plan of 6 years/90 000km and a 6 year/150 000km warranty.

If that doesn’t suit your needs, there are also optional value-added products:

Service Plan PLUS: Upgrades standard service plan by covering a fixed number of maintenance item replacements.

Service Plan for Severe Driving Conditions: maintenance schedule under severe driving conditions reduces service interval to 6 months/7 500km. This product upgrades the standard Service Plan by covering additional services.

There’s so much that’s lekker about the legendary new Navara, and with Bidvest McCarthy Nissan prices, it’s a breeze to stay loyal to local.

While the Navara brings all these impressive features and more, it’s not the only attention-grabbing Nissan out for your attention, the Nissan Magnite is just as impressive and just as brilliant in its class.

Compact urban luxury – Nissan Magnite

By now you will have seen the new Nissan Magnite – on street pole ads, billboards, in your dreams.

Now, it’s time to see it in your garage.

The new Nissan Magnite delivers 9+ best-in-class and First Segment features.

Each variant has been designed to maximize value to the discerning Cross-Over/SUV customers.

Key standard features include, amongst others, wireless connectivity in the form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay cruise control, auto aircon, rear camera, 7″ digital cluster, 16″ machined alloy wheels, rear parking sensor, and hill start assist.

The Acenta Plus models see the addition of intelligent around view, a tyre pressure



The Magnite colour range caters to every kind of spirit.

It comes in four dual tone and two monotone exterior colours, Pearl white and Onyx black, Blade silver, Flare garnet red and Onyx black, Blade silver and onyx black, Storm white, Vivid blue, and storm white.

Interior colours are either light grey or black.

Make your dreams a reality at your nearest Bidvest McCarthy Nissan today.

Nissan Navara Pricing

Nissan Navara Double Cab – 2WD Model Price NAVARA 2.5D SE MT DC R474 000 NAVARA 2.5D SE AT DC R498 000 NAVARA 2.5D SE AT DC R505 000 NAVARA 2.5D SE Plus AT DC R528 000 NAVARA 2.5D LE AT DC R606 000 NAVARA 2.5D PRO-2X AT DC R686 000 Nissan Navara Double Cab -4WD Model Price NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 SE MT DC R552 000 NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 SE Plus MT DC R580 000 NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 LE MT DC R660 000 NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 LE AT DC R677 000 NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 LE AT DC R740 000 Nissan Navara Single Cab – 2WD Model Price NAVARA 2.5 Petrol XE MT SC R311 000 NAVARA 2.5 Petrol XE MT SC R350 000 NAVARA 2.5D SE MT SC R426 000 NAVARA 2.5D SE MT SC R456 000 Nissan Navara Single Cab – 4WD Model Price NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 SE MT SC R492 000 NAVARA 2.5D 4×4 LE MT SC R527 000

Nissan Magnite Pricing

Nissan Magnite Model Price Magnite 1.0T Acenta R256 999 Magnite 1.0 Acenta CVT R280 100 Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus R282 600 Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus CVT R305 700

