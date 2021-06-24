Incredible Connection launches All Star Gaming range – Open up a world of gaming

South Africa’s leading Tech retailer, Incredible Connection continues to lead the way with innovation.

Open up a world of gaming unlike anything else with the launch of its All Star Gaming range.

With upcoming exclusive launches from leading international gaming brands, the retailer invites customers to win, shop and compete online.

Keep your eyes on the Incredible Connection website where you’ll be able to sign up and keep up with the latest news and launches.

With exciting competitions and awesome prizes to be won, you also stand a chance to win an Alienware 55-Inch OLED gaming monitor valued at R70 000.

For the console gamers

Console gaming is still bigger than ever before, with consoles that don’t only look better but play better.

Incredible Connection’s gaming console take next-gen gaming to a whole new level! From that latest Sony PlayStation to Xbox, next-gen console gaming lets you take full control of how you game with fine-tuned performance, latest games and accessories. This is also a great introduction for those new to gaming.

Gaming laptops for the PC gamer

Performance meets portability with the retailer’s exciting line-up of gaming notebooks.

From HP’s Omen Series notebooks to Dell’s G Series range, these gaming notebooks are armed with the latest processors to ensure the ultimate performance is achieved.

With the latest cores, more frames and even better graphics, you can now be among a special troop of gamers and experience what true portable gaming is. If you wish to level-up this solution is ideal!

Custom built for you

Packing a punch in both gaming and overall performance, our extended range of custom built gaming desktops feature state-of-the-art gaming components, motherboards, cooling systems and processors designed to give you an optimal gaming experience.

These custom gaming desktops are in a league of their own, representing the most cutting-edge computer engineering in the industry.

If you have specific gaming requirements and wish to outplay the competition we now have you covered!

It’s all about the accessories

With a gaming range that includes even more than the latest gaming Tech, Incredible Connection houses the latest accessories to ensure you play better for longer.

From monitors and gaming keyboards to gaming chairs and headphones, the leading retailer has the coolest gaming accessories from Logitech, Razer, Redragon and more to keep you playing and winning!

Online gaming

You love games and so do we. That’s why we’ve decided to bring you the most exciting series of online tournaments!

Keep your eyes peeled to Incredible Connection’s social media pages and website for information regarding upcoming gaming tournaments where you’ll get the opportunity to showcase your Fortnite skills, CS:GO shots or FIFA prowess and stand a chance to win up to $3000 in prize money per tournament and many more prizes.

A world of gaming made possible

Experience a whole new world of gaming with any of Incredible Connection’s quick and convenient payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, or tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month Revolving Credit facility that lets you get all the gaming you need with simple credit terms.

You can also get the latest tech on contract with incredible MTN, Telkom and Vodacom deals.

With a wide selection of gaming products, Incredible Connection is proud to be one of SA’s retailers to offer deals across all three major network carriers.

Tech on contract is available on all data products in-store only.

Visit your nearest Incredible Connection store to sign up in-store for your Incredible Tech on contract and experience the retailer’s all-new in-store gaming pod experience where you will be able to try out the latest gaming products.