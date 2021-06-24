South Africa’s top company to build a smartphone app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier smartphone app development company and makes it easy for businesses to build new smartphone apps or improve their existing apps.

Founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, an experienced software architect who holds a Master’s in Computer Engineering, the company has shown rapid growth.

Codehesion focuses solely on developing world-class Android and iOS apps, which means it can develop apps quicker and more affordably than its competitors.

The company has built many of South Africa’s top mobile applications, including the popular Midstream Estate, Mind the Speed, and SFX apps.

What makes Codehesion unique is its exceptional engineering and development skills. It only employs highly qualified software engineers who specialise in mobile development.

These software engineers take care of everything when providing a business with a new smartphone app, including planning, design, build, and launch.

Beyers said their extensive experience and insight into the smartphone app field also help them guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business.

After the app is completed, companies have the option to either support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides full training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove risk.

Risk-free consultation

Beyers encourages companies looking to develop a new mobile app to contact them for a free and easy consultation.

Companies can contact Codehesion via its website – Contact Codehesion here.