HP EliteBooks – Ultimate security in a business laptop

The new way of working means that your employees’ laptops are prime targets for malicious attackers who wish to infiltrate your company systems.

This is a particularly big concern if you run a business with hundreds of staff, as it is almost impossible to monitor all these devices manually.

This is why so many businesses trust the native security benefits of HP EliteBooks with HP Wolf security.

EliteBooks offer several layers of protection that make them the obvious choice if you are kitting your employees out with secure and powerful laptops, and also works with your current firewalls and anti-virus software to provide comprehensive security.

Multi-level security

Many people incorrectly believe that security at a software level is sufficient to protect against malicious actors.

While software certainly plays a key role in device security, the most secure laptops also use hardware security features to provide comprehensive resilience.

None offer more security than HP’s EliteBooks, which include the following security features:

Hardware-enforced security: Robust endpoint protection built-in to HP PCs with multi-layered security below, in, and above the OS, built for resilience with a secure foundation.

Industry-leading endpoint security software: HP Wolf Security reduces the addressable attack surface and enables remote recovery from firmware attacks. From self-healing firmware and in-memory breach detection, to threat containment via isolation, HP fortifies your first line of defense.

Security services for businesses of every size: Self-managed and fully managed services give you and your team access to cybersecurity experts and powerful analytical tools. HP bring in the reinforcements for your IT team.

This is a physically-isolated and cryptographically-secured controller that offers hardware-based resilience for many security features.

This redundancy means you can rest easy knowing that your employees’ device security needs are taken care of.

Datacentrix and HP

