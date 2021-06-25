Unique challenges facing young entrepreneurs in South Africa

South Africa is in desperate need of ambitious entrepreneurs who can stimulate the economy by creating jobs that serve the needs of South Africans.

However, there are many challenges that entrepreneurs will face while on their journey.

Leading financial software company Sage has seen the struggles of many young South African entrepreneurs and has great insight into the difficulties they will face when starting their own business.

Mashudu Modau, founder of free online entrepreneurial platform Mashstartup, also has great insight into these challenges, both as a young entrepreneur in his own right, and through his interactions with others on the entrepreneurial platform he founded – Mashstartup.

Finance

Perhaps the most obvious challenge you may face is getting access to the necessary capital.

The South African economy is struggling, which means there is less money available from investors.

It is therefore crucial that you are fully prepared whenever you get the opportunity to pitch for funding.

Confidence is key to a good presentation, as investors value entrepreneurs who are motivated and determined.

It is also important that you are fully equipped with all of the information you could possibly need for your pitch.

Investors are ultimately worried about one thing: making money. It is crucial that you convince them their investment will not result in losses.

Skills

While you may have a great idea for your business, few young entrepreneurs have the necessary skills to run a successful venture.

These include the ability to complete financial documents, the legal knowledge to abide by business laws and regulations, and an understanding of how to streamline business processes.

To gain these skills, you can look for short courses. There are many resources available online, or you can attend physical classes where these skills are taught.

It is also important that you are hungry to learn more about running a business from those who have been successful.

“Listen to podcasts, read books, subscribe to Sage Advice. Nurture a passion for learning and sharing knowledge with others. Read The Lean Startup, by Eric Ries, and Outliers, by Malcolm Gladwell,” suggested Modau.

Modau’s passion for imparting entrepreneurial knowledge and skills is the main reason why he hosts his own podcast, which provides valuable insight into running a small business in South Africa.

“My guests come with an open heart and an honest mind to share their journeys and experiences, to help someone else do things better in their own life”, he said.

Networking

Many young South African entrepreneurs are starting a business as a way to exit poverty and provide for their families.

If this is you, it is highly unlikely your family has the necessary business experience on which you can rely.

Many young entrepreneurs also don’t have people in their lives who can guide them through the entrepreneurial process.

However, there are many ways you can get access to such mentorship.

One such medium is Modau’s Mashstartup, which provides a platform for South African entrepreneurs to engage and learn.

“The big thing for me is having genuine conversations with genuine people who are sincerely invested in teaching people and telling the real story, not the fairy tale”, said Modau.

“Collaborating and building partnerships enables you to make significant progress with fewer resources, while leveraging other people’s skills and contributing to their growth.”

Not only do these communities help individual entrepreneurs; they also help drive Africa towards economic prosperity.

“We need more entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses to dedicate themselves to the work of moving the continent forward”, he explained.

Sage can help

Sage is dedicated to helping South African entrepreneurs prosper.

It offers a broad range of tools targeted specifically at SMBs, which can prove a big help as you strive to grow your business.

Click here to learn more.