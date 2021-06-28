Kloppers Winter Blowout sale – Great deals on TVs and smartphones

Popular South African retailer Kloppers is offering discounts on a variety of its awesome products as part of its Winter Blowout sale.

You can get up to 40% off technology products and appliances if you shop at Kloppers between 24 June and 6 July.

These deals are available at all Kloppers stores – including those in Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, Knysna, and George – as well as Kloppers’ online store.

Great deals

As part of this promotion, you can get a Samsung 70-inch UHD TV with a free soundbar for just R15,999 – saving you R4,000.

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE for just R4,999 – saving you R2,500.

These and other great deals available in the Kloppers Winter Blowout sale can be found below.

Click on the prices to see the deals on the Kloppers online store.

Samsung 70-inch Crystal UHD Smart TV – R15,999

JBL 2.1CH Soundbar and Subwoofer – R4,699

Epson 3-in-1 Eco Tank Printer – R2,699

Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB – R4,999

Delonghi 12 Fin Oil Heater – R1,899

Samsung 432L Black Bottom-Mount Freezer/Refrigerator – R12,999

Samsung 15kg Top Loader – R6,499

Click here to view the great Kloppers Winter Blowout sale deals.