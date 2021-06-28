More than 6.6 million SA vehicles uninsured and some homes underinsured by up to 60% – How to reduce your premium

28 June marks Insurance Awareness Day, the ideal opportunity to remind South Africans of the value of insurance, and encourage South Africans who don’t have cover to seriously reconsider it.

According to Budget Insurance, an alarming amount of South Africans would need to pay thousands of rands from their own pockets if their vehicle were in an accident, or if their home was burgled or destroyed.

Approximately 70% of the roughly 11 million registered vehicles in South Africa (excluding caravans and trailers) are uninsured.

That equates to two out of every three vehicles on the road. When it comes to homes and household contents, some South Africans are underinsured by as little as 14%, to as much as 60%, according to Budget Insurance’s data.

“During tough financial times, some choose to cancel their insurance to save money.

“This puts them at a massive financial risk considering the number of accidents, hijackings and thefts that take place daily,” says Susan Steward, spokesperson for Budget Insurance.

“Not many people can afford the thousands, to tens and even hundreds of thousands of rands to replace home contents after a burglary, repair their car after an accident or replace it after a hijacking.”

“Not to mention the third party costs, or fees involved if the other party decides to take legal action.”

Steward says that there are a few tweaks you can make to reduce your monthly insurance premium while still remaining insured: