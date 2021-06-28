Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ – The ultimate hybrid working laptop

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is coming soon to Tarsus’s range of technology products.

Tarsus expects to receive stock of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ before the end of September, and is excited to bring the ultimate 2-in-1 device to the South African market.

The Surface Pro 7+ is perfect for those who need a true hybrid device that provides amazing performance in a form factor that offers ultimate mobility.

These devices offer improved performance and boast a variety of innovative features compared to traditional laptops, making them the ultimate tool for your workforce.

Premium design

The Surface Pro 7+ stands out from competitors thanks to its variety of connectivity options – including USB-A, USB-C, and Surface Connect.

Whether you are connecting to a display, a docking station, or charging accessories, these ports provide extreme versatility.

This is complemented by a sleek 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a lightweight form factory – with the device starting at 771g – dependent on model.

The Surface Pro 7+ also boasts an innovative built-in kickstand that, in combination with the removable Surface Signature Type Cover, makes it easy to take notes and create to-do lists naturally.

It boasts premium sound with Dolby Audio support, too which provide clear audio for both your video calls, and when you are listening to media.

Additional standout features include:

Built-in Adobe Creative Suite

Fresco painting app for artists and creatives

Surface Pen

Premium Windows features – including Windows Virtual Desktop, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint, and Teams.

Performance

The Surface Pro 7+ packs the performance of an elite business laptop in a 2-in-1 form factor.

This is thanks to 10th-generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, SSDs that offer up to 1TB storage space, integrated graphics, HD web-cameras, and all-day battery life.

Security is then taken care of by powerful built-in features, including a firewall, an anti-malware solution, and automatic updates.

Updates are pushed to your organisation automatically, and the UEFI on Surface devices is developed and maintained proactively by Microsoft.

This makes Microsoft devices a superior choice for IT admins to manage, as it is easy for them to configure and manage firmware through a rich set of UEFI configuration settings.

Get a Surface Pro 7+ from Tarsus Distribution

To get your employees kitted out with the impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Tarsus Distribution is the ideal partner.

Tarsus Distribution is a leading IT distributor that works with South African businesses to equip them with the best technology solutions for their needs.

It prides itself on its speed, efficiency, and flexibility – and boasts a highly-qualified team of experts across the world’s biggest brands.

Get the Surface Pro 7+ for your employees.