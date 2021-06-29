Awesome winter specials from Cool Ideas – Cheaper fibre and free setup

Cool Ideas has announced its new winter specials, which are available from 1 July 2021.

New Cool Ideas fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers will have two cost-saving options when having fibre installed in their homes :

Free setup worth R2,700 – If you cancel before 12 months, you will be liable for a pro-rata amount of the setup fee, calculated on the amount of time you have left of the 12 months.

Once-off setup fee of R999 – A simplified once-off cost covering connection and installation fees; which allows you to terminate your service when needed.

This special will be available across all FTTH networks supported by Cool Ideas, and all packages are billed month-to-month (Terms and Conditions Apply).

If you plan on switching to fibre, there is no better time than while this winter special is active.

Slashing fibre prices

Cool Ideas has also been working with South Africa’s largest fibre network operators, including Vumatel and Octotel, to reduce the price of fibre for its customers.

Thanks to these discussions, Cool Ideas will offer increased speeds at lower prices to customers on Vumatel and Octotel’s fibre networks across most packages.

This is aligned with Cool Ideas’ goal of bringing high-speed, reliable Internet to more South Africans.

These price changes are as follows:

Vumatel

Old Speed Old Price New Speed New Price 10/10 Mbps R749 20/10 Mbps R749 20/20 Mbps R929 50/50 Mbps R929 50/5 Mbps R969 50/50 Mbps R929 50/50 Mbps R1,049 50/50 Mbps R929 100/10 Mbps R1,119 100/100 Mbps R1,099 100/100 Mbps R1,199 100/100 Mbps R1,099 200/20 Mbps R1,419 200/200 Mbps R1,349 200/200 Mbps R1,499 200/200 Mbps R1,349 1000/100 Mbps R1,499 1,000/200 Mbps R1,499 – – 1,000/500 Mbps R2,299

Octotel

Old Speed Old Price New Speed New Price 15/15 Mbps R699 35/25 Mbps R699 30/30 Mbps R799 50/50 Mbps R799

Award-winning customer service

Cool Ideas is known for its amazing customer service, and it was therefore no surprise when it was recently awarded top spot on the May 2021 MyBroadband Insights ISP rankings.

It was also awarded the MyBroadband ISP of the Year award in 2020, providing even more proof that South Africans prefer Cool Ideas.

This focus on customer service, combined with the high-speed fibre at low prices that it offers, makes Cool Ideas the obvious choice if you’re in the market for fibre.

Click here to get lightning-fast fibre from Cool Ideas.