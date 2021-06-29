Get LG’s new XBOOM Go speakers and TONE Free earbuds – Now with free Spotify Premium

LG South Africa has unveiled two new audio products in their audio range – the LG FN7 TONE Free wireless earbuds, and the LG PL7 XBOOM Go portable speaker – which both come with a free four-month Spotify Premium subscription.

Spotify is the biggest music streaming platform in the world and offers unlimited streaming of its library, which comprises over 50 million songs.

This special offer is valid for purchases made before 31 August 2021, with it being applicable to the other products within the TONE Free and XBOOM Go ranges.

LG TONE Frees

The LG TONE Frees offer an immersive audio experience, including fuller and richer bass.

A denser texture dampener means you will also experience improved quality at mid to high frequencies, and Meridian Audio technology provides an even better audio experience.

Meridian Audio is a leading audio brand that offers unrivalled sound quality throughout its range of products.

Its world-leading Digital Signal Processing technology, as well as other powerful proprietary technologies, take the audio experience to another level, and make the TONE Frees the ultimate earbuds.

More than just a pair of wireless headsets, the Tone Frees use ground-breaking UV Nano technology so that you don’t have to worry about the concerns that arise when using in-ear audio equipment, ensuring healthy ears and taking care of your audio health.

Research shows that earbuds can harbour more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board – but this isn’t the case with the LG TONE Frees.

The TONE Frees are made from a hypoallergenic silicone to protect you against ear infections and inflammation – all while using a new spiral design to maximise comfort.

The TONE Frees charging case is equipped with UV Nano Technology, which kills 99% of bacteria within 10 minutes of charging.

This means that every time you use your TONE Frees, you know they are clean and bacteria-free.

This charging case is available with the FN6 and FN7 models.

Other cool features of the LG TONE Frees include:

Have your messages read to you without using your phone;

Locate each earbud using Find My Earbuds through the TONE Free app;

7 hours of battery life in the earbuds and an extra 14 hours in the charging case;

Controlling the volume of your ambient surroundings.

This last point is thanks to the LG TONE Free app, which provides a plethora of great features and functionalities that take these earbuds to the next level.

You can also choose between four preset EQ modes – immersive, natural, bass boost, and treble boost – which makes it easy to optimise these earbuds for the type of content you are listening to.

You can even make your own EQ settings that allow you to craft the perfect personal listening experience.

The LG TONE Free app can be used with LG TV to provide even more ways to make your LG TONE Frees work for you.

LG XBOOM Go

The LG XBOOM Go portable speakers offer big sound in a small package, including dual-action bass that will produce beats powerful enough for a party of any size.

XBOOM Go speakers are powered by Meridian technology to offer crisp audio quality across any music genre, and their end caps function as passive bass radiators that vibrate with the music.

These portable speakers are also incredibly stylish, and boast colourful LED lights which change according to the rhythm of your music.

These speakers offer up to 24 hours of battery life and can be connected together – meaning you can link up to 100 XBOOM Go speakers for the ultimate party.

Additionally, XBOOM Go speakers can be linked to your LG smart TV to be used as speakers within your home.

The LG XBOOM Go comes in PL2, PL5, and PL7 models, while the TONE Frees come in FN4, FN6, and FN7 models – offering a variety of choices that cater to a variety of budgets.

Claim your Spotify Premium voucher

To redeem your Spotify Premium voucher code, send your proof of purchase via WhatsApp to 072 741 5875. Visit LG.com/za/home-audio for locations on where to buy qualifying products.

Qualifying products comprise the XBOOM Go PL2, PL4 or PL7, and the TONE Free FN4, FN6 or FN7.

Get your LG TONE Frees or XBOOM Go speaker.