Facebook takes a swipe at leading brand innovator

The obsession among leading technology firms to corner market share and control every aspect of their customers’ online activities and data can sometimes cause more harm than good.

Unfortunately, Jane and Joe average are so focused on the promised benefits of their Apple, Facebook, Google or WhatsApp account that they carry on their day-to-day affairs without ever knowing what is going on behind the scenes.

Be warned… Not only do these companies use your personal information in opaque and misleading ways; but they also stop small businesses that use their technology from offering you innovative rewards.

It is common practice for these tech giants to make overnight changes to their usage policies that are damaging to both business and private users. Some changes cause public outcry, as in the case of WhatsApp’s recent attempt to change its privacy policy.

Other changes happen behind the scenes, without you ever hearing about it. “We have just received a ‘cease and desist’ notice from Facebook, who are unhappy with our innovative MeBucks solution that rewards our customers for being loyal supporters of their favourite consumer brands,” says Rob Anderson, CEO of Brand Hubb.

Those who follow the news will not be surprised by such schoolyard bully tactics.

Facebook has been widely criticised for all manner of social contraventions over the years, starting with selling customer data to so-called ‘bad actors’ in the run-up to the 2016 US Presidential Elections and ending with flipping-the-switch on countless innovative tech start-ups that rely on Facebook’s infrastructure for survival.

They have been filed billions of dollars for privacy conventions and are caught up in anti-trust actions as regulators seek to address their unhealthy market dominance. But for now, Facebook and its technology peers have God-like powers.

“Can you imagine having spent five or more years developing a business model, only to have the head honcho at a $1 trillion company decide to disable the product features that make your model work?” asks Anderson.

“That is exactly what happened in this case… you are in business one minute and frantically seeking a workaround the next”. To make matters worse, there is seemingly no room for debate and little time allowed to plan a workaround.

Facebook is basically taking a zero-tolerance position on any third party developer incentives that reward users for posting or sharing content on its platform or for liking a page or post. And by incentive they mean anything, including coupons, discounts, rewards points or even free entries into online competitions, among others.

“Our business model is built around creating excellent brand-to-consumer relationships by rewarding consumers with MeBucks for, among other activities, sharing positive feedback about their experiences with a brand’s goods or services,” explains Anderson.

Facebook’s sudden rule change has now rendered this innovation obsolete.

Small businesses are facing a David versus Goliath battle that is unlikely to play out per the original script.

Facebook (Goliath) is basically stomping its customers, whether they are small and emerging firms like Brand Hubb, or any of the 2.85 billion active users of its social media services. “In this case they flattened us and our customers in one stomp,” said Anderson.

“We have been forced to discontinue the MeBucks programme”.

Anderson says he will not allow the disappointing news to dampen the company’s fifth birthday celebrations, taking place in July this year.

“We are celebrating five years in business this July and will be launching our new and improved Brand Hubb website soon to continue delivering innovation excellence in the challenging brand-to-consumer marketplace,” concludes Anderson.

The company’s developers and management are working feverishly to find alternative ways to reward loyal customers within the new Facebook rules environment.