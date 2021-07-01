Say goodbye to long loading times with the super-fast Hikvision E2000 SSD

When it comes to building the ultimate gaming PC, your choice of storage has become as important as the processor, RAM, and graphics card.

It’s therefore no wonder that Sony and Microsoft have punted faster storage speeds as key selling points of their latest gaming consoles, as these have greatly reduced loading times and made it possible to jump between games within seconds.

No gamer wants to spend minutes waiting while an environment loads up, or be the last one stuck in the loading screen before dropping into the lobby with friends in a multiplayer game.

Hikvision, reputed for its powerful range of CCTV and other security solutions, entered the storage market in 2017 with its high-performance drives that are available at competitive prices.

Among these are its NVMe solid state drives, which offer some of the best specifications of any SSD on the market today.

We were recently provided with one of its top-of-the-line drives to test out – the Hikvision E2000 NVMe SSD.

NVMe is the latest storage interface for laptops and desktops, and is miles ahead of SATA performance.

With its lightning-quick transfer speeds and excellent thermal performance, this drive is the ideal option for gamers or multimedia editors who need to access and move vast libraries of content quickly.

When used in conjunction with a motherboard which supports its speeds, the drive will be incredibly fast at loading content.

For gamers, the high read speeds will be of great benefit when loading unexplored environments or new levels.

Meanwhile, the fast write speeds allow for the moving and copying of large files and folders in seconds, making it easier to manage your game library.

Video and photo editors can also look forward to quick imports and exports of high-fidelity content.

What you get in the box

Along with the drive, the Hikvision E2000 box includes a heat sink and thermal adhesive tape for attaching the heat sink to the drive.

While this will help to keep your drive cooler under load, E2000 reviewers have said that even without the heatsink the drive would not exceed 70 degrees Celsius under heavy load.

This means you are unlikely to encounter any thermal throttling while using the drive, so degraded performance should not be expected.

Usefully, there is also a small screw driver in the package to help you easily add the drive to your laptop or desktop.

Sizes and prices

The Hikvision E2000 comes in a number of capacities, including 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Below are images of our unboxing of the Hikvision E2000 NVMe SSD.