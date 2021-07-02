LONGi solar panels now available from Dartcom – Pre-order now

With continued constraints on power on South African citizens, businesses, and industry, many are looking for alternative power solutions with solar becoming the most popular of these.

The demand for solar infrastructure has further increased with government’s announcement to increase the private capacity generation limit.

South African specialist end-to-end infrastructure business Dartcom, has signed an agreement with International solar technology giant, LONGi Solar for the distribution of its solar panels in South Africa.

“As one of the most sought-after solar technologies globally, this partnership allows Dartcom to provide world-class solar products for residential, commercial and industrial through to utility scale projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. It also dovetails perfectly with the establishment of our own renewable energy division, Oragen Energy, which will provide bespoke alternative energy solutions to businesses and consumers alike,” says Dartcom CEO, Brett Nash.

The deal will see Dartcom import, warehouse and distribute various product ranges of LONGi Solar panels in bulk.

“A little-known fact is that Dartcom, a level 1 B-BBEE contributor, has grown to become one of the largest and trusted suppliers of Li-Ion Batteries in South Africa. The scale of Dartcom’s logistic and distribution footprint across South Africa enables it to purchase, warehouse and transport large quantities of stock at competitive pricing. Our intention is to leverage all of our strengths to achieve similar results with LONGi Solar panels, providing world-class solutions to our customers,” says Nash.

LONGi is the world largest solar company with a production capacity of over 50GW.

Breaking the global shipment record by shipping over 24GW of modules globally last year, LONGi is dedicated to maintaining its leadership in the manufacturing of mono-crystalline silicon products, delivering higher efficiency to its partners.

With its partnership with Dartcom, LONGi will continue to grow its footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa to ensure top quality products are delivered to the region.

“Dartcom is well-placed to market these panels to South African installers, EPCs and large corporates looking to source directly through its marketplace. Oragen Energy can further assist with project development, solar design and engineering, installation and construction, operation and maintenance, as well as providing funding solutions for projects ranging from rooftop, small land based and utility projects,” says Oragen Energy’s Managing Director, Johan Cilliers.

Installers, EPCs and customers across Sub-Saharan Africa can pre-order their panels online at https://shop.dartcom.co.za/ from 5 July 2021.